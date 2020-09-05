Why You Might Be Interested In Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 10th of September, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 18th of September.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group's upcoming dividend is US$0.16 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.64 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current share price of $12.48. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Silvercrest Asset Management Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Silvercrest Asset Management Group paid out 53% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Silvercrest Asset Management Group's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has delivered 4.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Silvercrest Asset Management Group for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and Silvercrest Asset Management Group is paying out a bit over half its profits. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Silvercrest Asset Management Group more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Silvercrest Asset Management Group you should know about.

