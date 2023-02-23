Why You Might Be Interested In Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Polaris' shares before the 28th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.65 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.56 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Polaris has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current stock price of $115.77. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Polaris's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Polaris's payout ratio is modest, at just 25% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 74% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Polaris's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Polaris has grown its earnings rapidly, up 31% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Polaris has increased its dividend at approximately 5.6% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Polaris is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Polaris? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Polaris paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Polaris has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Polaris you should know about.

