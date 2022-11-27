Why You Might Be Interested In Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Old Republic International's shares on or after the 2nd of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.92 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Old Republic International has a trailing yield of 7.9% on the current share price of $24.44. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Old Republic International's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Old Republic International has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Old Republic International's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Old Republic International earnings per share are up 8.4% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Old Republic International has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Old Republic International? Old Republic International has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, Old Republic International looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Old Republic International looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Old Republic International and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

