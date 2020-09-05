Why You Might Be Interested In Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 10th of September, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of October.

Macfarlane Group's next dividend payment will be UK£0.007 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.025 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Macfarlane Group stock has a trailing yield of around 2.8% on the current share price of £0.876. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Macfarlane Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Macfarlane Group paying out a modest 41% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 4.2% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Macfarlane Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Macfarlane Group earnings per share are up 9.7% per annum over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Macfarlane Group has delivered 5.0% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Macfarlane Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Macfarlane Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Macfarlane Group is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. There's a lot to like about Macfarlane Group, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

