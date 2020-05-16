Why You Might Be Interested In Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 21st of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of June.

Intertek Group's next dividend payment will be UK£0.72 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£1.06 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Intertek Group has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of £44.58. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Intertek Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Intertek Group is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Intertek Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 37% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Intertek Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Intertek Group's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years. Intertek Group has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Intertek Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Intertek Group? We like Intertek Group's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Intertek Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

