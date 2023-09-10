Why You Might Be Interested In Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Installed Building Products investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.22 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Installed Building Products has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $137.54. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Installed Building Products is paying out just 15% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 23% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Installed Building Products's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 46% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Installed Building Products looks like a promising growth company.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Installed Building Products has delivered 36% dividend growth per year on average over the past two years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Installed Building Products an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Installed Building Products has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Installed Building Products is facing. For example - Installed Building Products has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

