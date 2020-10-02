Why You Might Be Interested In Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 7th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of October.

Ingles Markets's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.66 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Ingles Markets has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $39.17. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Ingles Markets can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Ingles Markets has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 9.4% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 7.3% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Ingles Markets has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Ingles Markets looks like a promising growth company.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Ingles Markets's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Ingles Markets for the upcoming dividend? We love that Ingles Markets is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Ingles Markets and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

