Why You Might Be Interested In Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Employers Holdings' shares on or after the 7th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Employers Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of $38.54. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Employers Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Employers Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 24% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Employers Holdings earnings per share are up 8.4% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Employers Holdings has delivered 17% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Employers Holdings worth buying for its dividend? Employers Holdings has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, Employers Holdings looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Employers Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Employers Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

