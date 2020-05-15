Why You Might Be Interested In Cementir Holding N.V. (BIT:CEM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Cementir Holding N.V. (BIT:CEM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 18th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of May.

Cementir Holding's next dividend payment will be €0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.14 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cementir Holding has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of €5.4. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cementir Holding's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Cementir Holding's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cementir Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Cementir Holding, with earnings per share up 3.1% on average over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past ten years, Cementir Holding has increased its dividend at approximately 8.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Cementir Holding an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Cementir Holding is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Cementir Holding is halfway there. Cementir Holding looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Cementir Holding looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Cementir Holding you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see.

