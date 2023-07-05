Why the middle-class travel snobs are wrong about Cyprus

The island nation may excel at package tourism, but its mountain ranges, Unesco World Heritage Sites and fresh cuisine are too often overlooked - Getty

Few time capsules are quite as distinct in their style and substance as a Pathé News report. Whether produced at the start of the company’s life cycle in 1910, or towards the end in 1970, the tone and terminology is reassuringly similar – politely clipped and stiffly British in its tone and its terminology, casting an unblinking eye over the world around it.

One particular dispatch from Cyprus in the summer of 1965 is a classic of the genre. Here is the Mediterranean’s largest island nation, struggling with its momentum five years after independence from Britain – and some 18 months on from the internecine fighting between Greek- and Turkish-Cypriots that left 538 dead in December 1963.

The newsreel surveys the country with a weary patronisation, talking of “this unpredictable island; sun-burnt, steeped in strange ritual.” And it splices images of British tourists to scenes of pastoral cliché – donkeys in fields, old women exorcising the “evil eye” from terracotta jars.

“Honeymoon couples still come here for their holidays,” states that unwavering, emotionless voice. “You step off a modern aircraft into all the fun of an old-world fair. Alongside the trouble, there’s always a fair or a festival to cushion all signs of bitterness.”

'Alongside the trouble, there’s always a fair or a festival to cushion all signs of bitterness' says the announcer in a 1965 Pathé News report - Getty

The report is largely inaccurate on one matter. In its talk of a cautious peace, it fails to envisage the final fracture in the relationship between the island’s ethnic “communities”, the Turkish invasion that would follow in 1974 – and the sundering of the country into two parts that continues to this day, via the barbed-wire border of the “Green Line” and the unofficial “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”.

It is at least on-message in another. In its down-the-nose perusal of the country, it clings to a narrative about Cyprus that still persists: that here is a heat-fried rock in a broader blue; backwards, shambolic, good enough for a bargain break if you can stomach a bit of chaos – but only if you must.

There is, it is fair to say, a discernible snobbishness towards Cyprus – both as a country and as a travel destination.

Perhaps it is that stubborn split between the sun-and-sea “South” – a package-tourism playground where resort areas such as Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos hug the coastline – and an occupied “North” which only Turkey recognises; an unending family brawl that makes everybody else at the party look away, discomfited.

All the way up: tourists view the split between the 'North' and 'South' border in Cyprus - Getty

Or perhaps it is that, until lately, a sizeable proportion of those package tourists were Russian; a demographic that has drawn complaints about rudeness and loudness from others on the beach (a 2019 YouGov survey saw Russians decried as Europe’s least-liked travellers by a swathe of other nationalities). Until the outbreak of war last year, and the EU’s closing its skies to them, Muscovites and St Petersburgians had been dashing down to Cyprus in consistently weighty numbers; 146,000 Russians in 2007 had become 825,000 by 2017 – and even in the pandemic mists of 2021, that figure was still 519,000.

Of course, Britons of a certain youthfulness are also regularly accused of exceeding reasonable noise and good-behaviour limits (that same 2019 YouGov survey made painful reading for this country as well), and the up-all-night exuberance of Ayia Napa – an unabashed 18-30 hotspot at the island’s south-eastern corner – has done nothing for Cyprus’s reputation amongst holidaymakers who regard themselves as more well-to-do.

A bustling party scene in Ayia Napa, 1999 - Getty

In other words, Cyprus is very popular with travellers who crave tan-lines and high times, but don’t necessarily wish to pay a four-figure sum for either on an island where the summer temperature is an unflinching 30C between June and September. On average, the country welcomes some four million holidaymakers each year. About 70 per cent of them are package tourists. Some 1.3 million of them are British; by far the largest demographic.

Such statistics cannot exist without sturdy foundations. Cyprus excels as a package-tourism favourite precisely because it has the infrastructure to do so. Super-sized seaside hotels abound; two busy international airports are on hand to help fill them.

As a British traveller alone, you can fly into Larnaca in high season with one of five airlines (British Airways, easyJet, Jet2, Tui and Wizz), from a combined 14 UK airports – and to Paphos from 19 UK departure points with a similar quintet (Ryanair rather than Wizz). Getting there is not an issue; nor is price. Even now, at this early stage of July, Jet2 will sell you a week at a three-star hotel in Limassol in mid-August for under £800 a head.

Such accessibility and affordability is nothing new. Beach-holiday specialist Sunvil has so long-standing an affiliation with Cyprus that its presence there pre-dates the Turkish invasion and the full partitioning; the company was founded as “Cyprus Property Tours”, and began offering holidays to the island in 1969.

'Cyprus is very popular with travellers who crave tan-lines and high times,' says Leadbeater - Getty

More than half a century later, it sells escapes to the water in Larnaca, Limassol, Paphos, Polis and Latchi, but also covers interior villages (such as Kalopanayiotis and Pano Platres) in the shadow of the Troodos Mountains – and outposts like Akamas, on the country’s remote north-westerly peninsula.

“To the best of our knowledge, we are the oldest established tour operator to Cyprus,” says Sunvil chairman Noel Josephides. “We were responsible for launching self-catering villa holidays and ‘agrotourism’ properties in Cypriot villages away from the sea.”

The island remains, he says, a hugely reliable destination, with “the most stable weather and warmest sea in the eastern Mediterranean, and a long summer season stretching from March through to the end of November.” It also, he adds, offers much more than sun and sand. “It packs in Greek, Roman and Byzantine history, fabulous archaeological remains, and heavily forested mountains, plus some brilliant hotels, and excellent food and wine.”

This latter point is happily reiterated by the Cypriot authorities. While it predates both the pandemic and the collapse of the Russian market (it was set in motion as long ago as 2006), the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative has been given fresh urgency by the events of the last three years.

Back in time: Cyprus is rich with Greek, Roman and Byzantine history, including three Unesco World Heritage Sites - Getty

The plan is unsurprising in its main ambition: to diversify the country’s tourism industry by encouraging holidaymakers to move away from the beach into less visited places – and to underscore the beauty of the island that shimmers beyond the shoreline.

“Being an island, in the past, most of the development has been focused on the beach resorts and the beach areas,” explained the then-deputy minister of tourism, Savvas Perdios, before the twin volcanoes of Covid and war erupted, in 2019. “But if we continue with this approach [of continuing to expand the country’s package-tourism product], at some point there is not going to be anything left.”

There are various different strands to the change of emphasis, including “Cyprus Village Routes” (six driving tours designed to lure visitors inland), and the “Colourful Villages” scheme, which promotes the likes of Kalopanayiotis in the hope of attracting holidaymakers – while stemming the flood of younger islanders to employment on the coast, which has skewed the population balance in the countryside.

Even the briefest scan of the map shows that there is a good deal to divert the visitor who wants to look at Cyprus more deeply. Back in April, Telegraph Travel ranked the 50 main islands of the Mediterranean according to 28 categories, to produce a clear top ten.

While Cyprus was pipped to the post by the “champion” Sicily (the biggest island in Europe’s great sea), it finished an impressive second overall – having soared to fifth place in the “Natural Wonders” category, and to third in “History & Culture”.

These results are built on solid ground. The Troodos Mountains, which swarm across the centre of the landmass, are a hiker’s dream; the country’s ancient story is so detailed that it plays host to three Unesco World Heritage Sites, including extensive Mycenaean ruins on the Paphos shore.

In the Telegraph Travel ranking of the 50 main islands of the Mediterranean, Cyprus finished an impressive second - Getty

Cyprus also finished in the top four in what may be the most crucial category, the reader poll – suggesting that, whether it is for a package getaway and a leisurely week on the sand, or something more culturally substantial, there is a healthy appetite for its charms.

There remains, of course, the thorny issue of its division – of the ligature that has been wrapped around the country for nearly half a century.

Crossing a “border” that has been open (Covid times excepted) since 2003 is no longer the trip into the unknown it once was (the conflict has long subsided into an exhausted stalemate) – and in the case of the capital Nicosia, which is directly bisected by the Green Line, it makes for an undeniably fascinating experience (the souk-like market and the religious hybrid of the Selimiye Mosque, a former cathedral, on the north side of the fence contrasting with the modern shops and bars to the south). But the United Nations considers “Northern Cyprus” to be stolen territory, withheld from a sovereign state, and any visit needs to bear this in mind.

That said, if you prefer to keep politics and travel separate, the north of Cyprus is vastly beautiful in parts; much less developed than the south, and home to historic towns – Kyrenia and Famagusta in particular – which sing of the island’s history every bit as persuasively as Paphos and Nicosia.

Six great Cyprus holidays

In approaching the Troodos range from the other side, it also serves up plenty of terrain for hiking and cycling. Adventure specialist Exodus Travels introduced a “Walking in North Cyprus” group tour in 2011, and has not struggled to fill it in the subsequent decade.

“The trip has been popular since it launched, with numbers growing each year,” says Exodus product manager Vivien Urban. “The area offers sunshine, history, delicious cuisine, unspoilt beaches and natural beauty. It is the perfect destination for adventurous travellers, as much as for relaxation.”

Perhaps, ultimately, this is the point. Cyprus may not be the Mediterranean’s most feted travel option, but it is surely the most misunderstood. Neither the war-zone some think (divided it may be, dangerous it is not), nor the concrete package monstrosity that others assume, it deserves greater appreciation and exploration. Perhaps, soon, it will earn both.

