Here’s Why Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Declined in Q3

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund fell 5.03% (Institutional Shares) underperforming the broader markets, compared to the Russell 3000 Growth Index’s 3.34% decline and the S&P 500 Index’s 3.27% decline. Over the year-to-date period, the Fund has shown a growth of 30.3%, outperforming both the indexes. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Opportunity Fund highlighted stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On October 30, 2023, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $337.31 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was 4.82%, and its shares gained 45.31% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $2.507 trillion.

Baron Opportunity Fund made the following comment about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the world’s largest software company. Microsoft was traditionally known for its Windows and Office products, but over the last five years, it has built an over $60 billion cloud business, including its Azure cloud infrastructure service and its Office 365 and Dynamics 365 cloud-delivered applications. The stock detracted from performance because Microsoft is the Fund’s largest holding and shares retreated 7.1% after strong first half performance. For the June quarter, Microsoft reported better-than-expected Azure results for the third straight period, highlighted by Azure revenue growing 27% in constant currency. Its computing division also beat expectations, with Windows revenue benefiting from an early back-to-school inventory build. Microsoft’s September quarter revenue guidance came in below Street expectations; however, with Azure effectively in line and demonstrating stabilization, but computing seeing the negative sequential impact of the pull-forward in back-to-school purchases. Looking at the big picture, Microsoft continues to execute at a high level, navigating a challenging macro backdrop while aggressively investing in long-term growth, and we remain confident that Microsoft is well positioned to leverage AI over the medium to long term as it infuses Open AI and other generative AI technologies across its entire product portfolio.”

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) holds the first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 300 hedge fund portfolios held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the end of second quarter which was 289 in the previous quarter.

