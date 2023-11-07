Why Michael Strahan Has Been Missing on Good Morning America, NFL Sunday

Michael Strahan has been absent from his role as Good Morning America co-anchor for nearly two weeks, thus far, due to personal family matters, TVLine has confirmed.

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” a spokesperson for ABC’s GMA said in a statement to TVLine. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

Strahan last appeared on GMA on Oct. 26. And weeks prior to that, on Oct. 10, he appeared on ABC’s live broadcast of Dancing With the Stars as a guest judge.

People.com, for one, reports that Strahan himself, a former NFL player, is healthy.

Strahan for the past two weekends has also been MIA from Fox NFL Sunday, where he serves as an analyst. Fox Sports commentator Curt Menefee, per the Los Angeles Times, told viewers during the latest, Nov. 5 broadcast that Strahan was “dealing with a personal family matter.”

Strahan has similarly been absent from social media, last posting to Instagram and X on Oct. 25, in support of ABC’s $100,000 Pyramid, which he has hosted since summer 2016.

