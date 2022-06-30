Why are Miami Dolphins rookies walking around the city? Photos show what they are seeing

The Miami Dolphins 2022 rookie class is spending time off the field to get familiar with the city.

The rookies, who were drafted a few months ago, recently took a historic tour of downtown Miami with community groups, including the Miami Police Athletic League and the Islamic Center of Greater Miami.

And this week week the rookies were also introduced to the Seminole tribe.

The tour in mid-June began at the HistoryMiami museum in downtown Miami. They passed through Miami Metromover’s Riverwalk stop and crossed the Brickell Avenue bridge.

Soon they will be at Hard Rock Stadium, sprinting, tackling — and trying to make the team.

Students from Miami PAL, Miami Police Athletic League, listen during a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami with the Miami Dolphins rookie class on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum.

Members of the Miami Dolphins rookie class, left, participates in a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami with local community groups like students from Miami PAL, Miami Police Athletic League, right, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum.

Ben Stille, a member of the Miami Dolphins rookie class, left, and youth from Miami PAL, Miami Police Athletic League, participate in a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum.

Blaise Andries, right, offensive lineman of the Miami Dolphins rookie class, walks with youth from the Islamic Center of Greater Miami in a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum. Andries played at the University of Minnesota.

The Miami Dolphins rookie class participates in a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami with local community groups on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum.

Blaise Andries, right, offensive lineman of the Miami Dolphins rookie class, and Kellen Diesch, another offensive lineman, talk with Zain Khan, 11, left bottom, and Bilan Siddiqui, 14, kids from the Islamic Center of Greater Miami, during a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum. Andries is from Minnesota and Diesch is from Dallas.

Clockwise from the left: Blaise Andries, offensive lineman of the Miami Dolphins rookie class,Tanner Conner, tight end, and Kellen Diesch, another offensive lineman, listen to a historic walking tour with Bilan Siddiqui, 14, and Zain Khan, 11, kids from the Islamic Center of Greater Miami, during a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum.

Weris Siddiqui, left, from the Islamic Center of Greater Miami, takes a selfie with some members of the Miami Dolphins rookie class during a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami with local community groups on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum.

ZaQuandre White, left, running back in the Miami Dolphins rookie class, and Kader Kohou, defensive back, participate in a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami with local community groups on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum.

Channing Tindall, center, signed to the roaster and member of the Miami Dolphins rookie class, participates in a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami with local community groups on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum. Tindall is one of four players of the rookie class actually singed to the roster for this coming season.

Channing Tindall, left, talks to Skylar Thompson, signed members of the Miami Dolphins rookie class, during a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami with local community groups on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum. Tindall and Thompson are two of the four players of the rookie class actually singed to the roster for this coming season.

Erick Ezukanma, signed to the roster and member of the Miami Dolphins rookie class, participates in a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami with local community groups on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum. Ezukanma is one of players in the rookie class actually signed to the roster for this coming season.

The Miami Dolphins rookie class poses for a photo with Miami PAL, Miami Police Athletic League, left, and the Islamic Center of Greater Miami, right, during a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami with local community groups on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum.

Cameron Goode, signed member of the Miami Dolphins rookie class, left, participates in a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami with local community groups on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum. Goode is one of four players actually signed to the roster for this coming season.

Cameron Goode, signed member of the Miami Dolphins rookie class, left, and Erick Ezukanma, second from the left, pose for a photo with two others during a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami with local community groups on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum. Goode and Ezukanma are two of four players actually signed to the roster for this coming season.