Why the Mi’kmaq calendar has 13 months and what they all mean

Click here to view the video

While you're most familiar with the 12-month Gregorian calendar, it's the not only one out there.

Long before European contact, the Mi’kmaq calendar has existed. Its ecological calendar consists of 13 months, noting the cycles of the moon and the natural phenomena the Mi’kmaw observed and used to survive here for thousands of years.

Watch the video preceding the article to learn the full story behind the Mi'kmaq calendar.