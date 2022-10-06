Why the Mets are starting Max Scherzer in Game 1 and holding Jacob deGrom. Does the decision make sense?

Zach Crizer
·8 min read

For every headline writer and every fan, for most of the season, there have been two choices for describing the New York Mets’ pitching plan in a crucial moment: Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, or Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. Yet with the playoffs beginning Friday, and the 101-win Mets backed into a best-of-three wild-card series against the San Diego Padres, manager Buck Showalter is reportedly going with Door No. 3: Scherzer and then we’ll see.

That flips the existing order of the two aces, and leaves deGrom’s next start up in the air, technically. The idea, per the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, is to hold deGrom until the Mets face an elimination game in the wild-card series. If they sweep, great, deGrom will pitch Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But the factors and considerations that led to this decision — and that will inevitably follow as the postseason unfolds — are endlessly complicated. We can’t know everything that went into the strategy, but we can break down what it might signal, and how it affects the Mets’ chances of navigating a daunting road to the World Series.

What goes into Mets’ choice between Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom?

Heading into the crucial series against the Atlanta Braves that turned into a season-altering failure, the Mets lined up their rotation so that it went deGrom-Scherzer-Chris Bassitt. Once the Braves clinched the NL East and Game 162 was rendered meaningless, the Mets kept deGrom out of Wednesday's scheduled start and could have rolled right into a repeat of the Atlanta alignment for the wild-card series against San Diego.

So why change it? There are a few possibilities, and they get tangled up fast.

The big unknown that definitely matters here is health. Both deGrom and Scherzer have been managing injuries. For deGrom, it’s a blood blister on his throwing hand, which has apparently developed during a stretch where he's looked mortal, allowing three or more runs in four straight starts. For Scherzer, it’s an oblique that has sidelined him on two different occasions this year. Perhaps the Mets think there is something to be gained from giving deGrom even more time before his next start.

A related but not completely overlapping consideration is how Scherzer, deGrom and Bassitt react to different amounts of rest between starts. This isn’t so much about the wild-card series — everyone will have had five or more days rest — but, at the risk of putting the cart before the horse, it starts to matter quickly if the Mets advance.

Scherzer’s career numbers show no significant difference on the traditional four days rest compared the en vogue five days rest. If you narrow it to the last five seasons, however, Scherzer defies contemporary wisdom:

  • Scherzer, 4 days rest: 2.16 ERA in 56 starts since 2018

  • Scherzer, 5 days rest: 3.17 ERA in 50 starts since 2018

Bassitt aligns with the growing MLB trend toward more rest (and normal human nature). He has clearly performed better with more rest throughout his career.

  • Bassitt, 4 days rest: 4.12 ERA in 44 career starts

  • Bassitt, 5 days rest: 3.26 ERA in 49 career starts

His numbers with 6+ days of rest are even better, but largely irrelevant to postseason planning.

The picture is a little more complicated for deGrom. He’s been several different pitchers in his career. Since 2018, when he turned into a batter-eating monster, there is little difference between his numbers on four vs. five days rest. But even within that stretch, there’s a divide. His average fastball velocity leapt from 96.5 to 99 mph prior to 2020, and his track record of health began getting spotty. Looking at that more limited sample — he’s made a total of 38 starts in those three years — the rest looks more important.

  • deGrom, 4 days rest: 2.68 ERA in 17 starts since 2020

  • deGrom, 5 days rest: 2.22 ERA in 11 starts since 2020

In 10 starts with six or more days rest over that stretch, part of which accounts for games coming off the IL, deGrom has a ridiculous 0.78 ERA.

After stumbling into a wild-card series, the Mets must decide how to deploy their aces, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
After stumbling into a wild-card series, the Mets must decide how to deploy their aces, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Can the Mets really eliminate the wild-card disadvantage?

When you combine those top-level numbers with the thought that maybe deGrom could benefit from some extra rest after a rough patch, you can start to see the case for Showalter and company’s reported plan.

The fact that the Mets fell behind the Braves in the NL East both necessitates and complicates this planning. If they advance to the NLDS, they will have to play at least five, and as many as eight, baseball games in 10 days. The first goal is to have Scherzer and deGrom pitch as many of those games as possible without compromising their elite effectiveness. The second goal is to limit the number of starts required from the back of the rotation — in this case either Carlos Carrasco or Taijuan Walker.

If the Mets’ grand plan works — a phrase that, yes, looks ridiculous even as I type it — then Scherzer and Bassitt sweep the Padres in two games. That would allow them to turn the tables on the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers and enter the NLDS with their deGrom-Scherzer one-two punch ready to go despite the wild-card hurdle. A two-game Mets wild-card sweep would set them up like this:

  • NLDS Game 1: deGrom on 10 days rest

  • NLDS Game 2: Scherzer on 4 days rest

  • NLDS Game 3: Bassitt on 5 days rest

  • NLDS Game 4: Walker or Carrasco, presumably well-rested

  • NLDS Game 5: deGrom on 4 days rest

It would be a gigantic win! Turning the rotation over in this specific way heading into the NLDS would go a long way to eliminating the advantage the Dodgers gain with a bye. Teams in those cushy top seeds are already at least a little concerned about how they will manage the excess time off the new playoff format provides, and what effect it might have. Surely facing the Mets top three pitchers in order wouldn’t help.

Of course, the question is whether aiming for that ideal version of the world is worth it. You can already hear the talk radio callers bellowing that Showalter and the Mets front office got too cute when the Mets drop one of the games against San Diego.

On the immediate matter of who to start in Game 1, I have to side with the thrust of the Mets’ strategy. Starting deGrom in Game 1 sets him up for more starts on four days rest, and pushes Scherzer into a more fluid schedule that may call for an extended break between starts or eliminate his ability to be available out of the bullpen at crucial times, like in NLDS Game 5.

That may be particularly unappealing given Scherzer’s contention that his playoff injury struggles in 2021 were a product of not pitching enough after his move to the Dodgers. His theory sounds a bit dubious — and the Dodgers told The Athletic he was largely in control of his workload — but his numbers, against all normal logic, do support the idea that he might be better when kept on the traditional schedule.

The more questionable part of the supposed plan is holding deGrom out of Game 2 in the event of a series lead. When you line up the possibilities, the worst scenario for the Mets that doesn’t involve being eliminated by the Padres is losing Game 2. The pitfalls would include squeezing deGrom's schedule and knocking both aces off schedule for a theoretical NLDS Game 5.

Ultimately, the Mets have more information than we are privy to about the status of their aces. Maybe aiming for their idealized rotation is merely a byproduct of getting deGrom back in peak form. Maybe all of this should serve as a reminder that Bassitt and his fellow No. 3 starters around the league might be equally as vital to their teams’ cause.

Watching Scherzer and deGrom work can understandably make perfection seem attainable. But as the Mets are painfully aware, plotting for perfection doesn’t necessarily help achieve it. When something as unpredictable as October baseball lies ahead, there will be unforeseen consequences to every decision. The one almost unimpeachable decision, if he’s physically ready, is sending deGrom to the mound. He gives you the best chance to win. And it’s the winning that creates the wiggle room.

Latest Stories

  • Sources: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole altercation boiling since training camp over contract extension

    Both Poole and Green are up for contract extensions, and it appears Poole will receive an extension while Green knows he has to play this season out — playing a part in leading to Green striking Poole, sources said.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Tanev's pre-season debut helps Flames beat Kraken 4-1

    CALGARY — When Chris Tanev last played in an NHL game in the spring, he was playing through a dislocated shoulder. He's healthy again and it showed on Monday night. Tanev scored in his pre-season debut and his longtime teammate Jacob Markstrom made 21 stops as Calgary defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 in NHL exhibition action. “It's good to get back and get into a game and get up and down the ice and compete." said Tanev, a key member of the Flames top-four on defence. “You can mimic it in practic

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus