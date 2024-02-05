Of Course Meryl Streep Is at the Grammys

Whatever the reason, we're here for it.

While any Meryl Streep appearance is a gift to us all, many people were scratching their heads wondering why the legendary actor made an appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024. Some believed it was because her daughter, Grace Gummer, also attended to support her musician husband, Mark Ronson, but that's not entirely why. Streep was actually nominated for a Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for Big Tree—her 7th Grammy nomination.

Streep arrived slightly late but almost on command as Trevor Noah was delivering his opening monologue for the evening. The two embraced, and Noah proclaimed, "Do you know what this means? The Grammys is gonna win an Oscar,” as Streep made her way to her seat.

It certainly was a family affair as Streep posed with her daughter, son-in-law, and Billy Joel during the ceremony. The evening was equally momentous for Ronson, who earned five Grammy nominations for his work on the Barbie movie soundtrack, including 'Dance The Night Away' and 'I'm Just Ken'. Ronson and Gummer tied the knot in August 2021 and welcomed a daughter in March 2023.

