Lewis Hamilton - Why Mercedes’ upgrades did not work in Austria but Silverstone will be different

After a difficult 18 months, Mercedes have been recently optimistic that they are finally getting on top of their problems. The upgraded W14 has given them some encouraging results and both drivers and the team could have reasonably expected to compete for the podium spots at last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Yet they had another disappointing weekend, with Lewis Hamilton finishing eighth and George Russell seventh, losing more ground to their closest rivals Aston Martin and Ferrari. It was strange to hear Toto Wolff on the team radio telling Hamilton that they knew their car was bad. They had not gone too badly before Sunday, but their race was a bit of a disaster.

Mercedes’ problems start at the rear

Why did Mercedes struggle so much at the Red Bull Ring? Austria is a more traditional racing track than Montréal and Monaco, but it is still fairly unusual. The rear end of a car is very important and that is one of Mercedes’ main weaknesses this year.

Hamilton was given a warning by his team about exceeding track limits and responded with a telling comment. “I can’t keep it on the track, the car won’t turn!” Doing so repeatedly meant he ended up with a 10-second time penalty, dropping him from seventh on the road to eighth.

It was no real surprise that the car struggled in the final two corners purely because of how they chose to set up Hamilton’s car. The main areas where you make up time in Austria are the exits of the tight turns one and three. The rear of the car is so important here and Mercedes clearly had an eye on that.

But they chose a strange and naive route to help them limit their rear tyre wear – they took downforce off their front wing for the race. This just does not work and is more of a last-minute bandage than an attempt to get to the bottom of their rear-end problems.

The ultimate end point for their chosen set-up was that the car was good on new, responsive tyres, but when the tyres were worn, it was slow because of persistent understeer. A race is not run on new tyres for very long.

By trying to avoid exposing their struggles with the rears, they compromised themselves with understeer in the faster right-handers in the final two corners, failing to get the car to turn in quickly enough and costing them down the pit straight.

Turn 10 is a corner where you really do not want understeer. Turn nine runs you wide and then comes turn 10 which compresses the car into the middle of the corner, which changes the ride-height and how the floor performs dramatically. If you have a problem with your under-floor in some way, as Mercedes seem to, this is where it would show itself. We saw that clearly on Sunday.

Baffling set-up a gamble taken by backmarkers – not podium challengers

The way they set up Hamilton’s car would have been more understandable for a team like Williams or Alfa Romeo. A gamble for them is worth taking on the off-chance they score points. But Mercedes have so many advanced tools compared to a team further back. It is a baffling decision. Any time they made up on the new tyres they lost on the old ones.

It is difficult to know if Mercedes were trying to chase a podium when one was perhaps too far out of reach. A team should always try and maximise what they have, but this does not happen artificially.

We know the Ferrari and Charles Leclerc suit the Red Bull Ring and Red Bull themselves are in another league. The real competition for Mercedes this weekend was Aston Martin. Whether they failed to recognise that it is difficult to know.

Another problem was that the Austrian Grand Prix was a sprint race weekend, with only one free practice session before the competitive running began with Friday qualifying. After FP1 the cars go into parc ferme conditions, with very limited set-up changes allowed.

The only thing you can change is the front wing, which is what Mercedes did. You cannot soften or stiffen the car mechanically which would have helped with its balance. This means you need to make sure you are in the best possible position coming into the weekend. With all Mercedes’ simulation tools, I am surprised they were so poorly prepared and appeared to be chasing their tails.

Silverstone can be a different story

Thankfully for Mercedes, the British Grand Prix later this week at Silverstone should suit their car more. Hamilton competed for victory there last year and, whilst it is too much to expect the W14 to challenge the Red Bull, their hopes of a podium are far greater than in Austria. Why? The Silverstone track will not expose their rear-end weaknesses as much as Austria.

Silverstone is a circuit that has a variety of high and low speed corners. This does not benefit one particular aspect of a car’s performance, whether that is its front end, rear end, high or low-speed or top speed.

A lap at Silverstone needs a bit of everything and it requires driver commitment. Russell and Hamilton have that in spades. Car balance will be important, as it always is but if you have a problem in one area, you can make it up in the others.

It is, in essence, a track that is a test of a car’s all-round abilities. As such, it will be the greatest acid test of the upgraded W14 since it ran at the Spanish Grand Prix last month. A poor weekend would be worrying.

