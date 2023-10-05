Why the mental health crisis in schools could get worse after shutdown averted

HERSHEY, Pa.−It takes Jason Pedersen eight minutes to walk between the elementary and middle schools of Derry Township School District in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where he works as one of three district-wide school psychologists.

“I'm across two buildings and thankfully, they're only an eight-minute walk apart, unlike some people who would have to drive miles and miles and miles, which impacts your ability to provide the services,” he told USA TODAY. “It's still a challenge.”

If a student in one building needs him, but he's in the other, Pedersen said he may not be in the right place at the right time.

"I might not be here when someone needs me," he said from the district's middle school, days before the 2023-2024 school year began.

The National Association of School Psychologists recommends a ratio of one school psychologist per every 500 students. At Derry Township School District, the ratio is 1 to 1,100 – more than double.

Experts told USA TODAY shortages of school psychologists, school counselors and school social workers have been an ongoing problem for decades, but have come to light after the COVID-19 pandemic and recurrent school shootings. Now, there’s increasing pressure on school districts to support students with these resources.

Jason Pedersen, a school psychologist at Derry Township School District School, is one of the district's three school psychologists.

Pedersen and school administrators at Derry Township School District have strategized to come up with best practices to offer mental health services to students despite the shortages and a lack of permanent resources to fund staff. The district is finding their own innovative solutions like contracting with an agency to provide school-based outpatient therapy, establishing a concierge service to connect students to mental health providers and using multi-tiered systems of support which serves as a framework guiding school psychologists on how to be intentional with using the resources they have to help students.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are proposing answers for how to address the problem. But after Congress punted a deadline for government spending to November and negotiations continue while the House is without a permanent speaker, it remains up in the air whether America's schools will receive what they need for adequate mental health resources.

Story continues

One in five children experience a mental health disorder each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of those children don’t receive services at all and of those who do, 70 to 80 percent access them at schools, according to the National Association of School Psychologists.

Some House Republicans have floated cutting billions from the Department of Education during the appropriations process. The White House estimates proposed cuts could result in up to 40,000 fewer teachers, aides and other key staff at schools nationwide. Other lawmakers and advocates are pushing to fund additional mental health resources for school districts and pass legislation that would create permanent funding streams for these services.

“We expect our schools to do more for children than what we perhaps expected 50 years ago, but we’ve not been provided the kinds of resources that schools need,” said Lynn Bufka, the associate chief of practice transformation at the American Psychological Association.

Experts recommend trio of support

Experts recommend each school district have a trio of school counselors, social workers and school psychologists who work together to provide mental health services for students.

But that’s rarely a reality.

School districts nationwide are also seeing personnel shortages of school counselors, according to Amanda Fitzgerald, the assistant deputy executive director at the American School Counselor Association.

School counselors focus on post-secondary work like helping students apply to colleges and be successful after high school. They often run baseline mental health services like holding grief groups and providing anti-bullying programs.

When a student needs more intensive services, a school psychologist gets involved – if there is one. But if a district’s school psychologist is nonexistent or they are overburdened, school counselors often have to step up to the plate.

The American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of 250 students per school counselor.

“If we try to staff the whole country at 1 to 250, there definitely would not be enough school counselors to fit those positions and in some places, it’s just much more exacerbated,” Fitzgerald said, adding that rural areas face even worse shortages.

Why are there shortages?

An empty elementary school classroom is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York.

Experts told USA TODAY the shortages stem from two problems: A lack of permanent funding for school districts and the increasingly high cost of higher education programs for prospective mental health providers.

Kelly Vaillancourt Strobach, the policy and advocacy director at the National Association of School Psychologists and a school psychologist herself, said the shortage has been an ongoing problem for decades.

Strobach estimates it would take 20 to 25 years to address school psychologists shortages. The country needs an additional 60,000 school psychologists to meet the recommended ratio.

The national ratio for the 2021-2022 school year was 1,127 students per 1 school psychologist. Only one state, Utah, meets the recommended ratio of 1 to 500.

It’s not an easy path to become a school psychologist, Strobach said. Most working school psychologists have a doctorate which requires an internship that many districts can’t fund. This makes it challenging for prospective student psychologists to pay for graduate school tuition, living expenses and even moving costs to relocate to work at a district for free.

When there’s shortages of school psychologists, other responsibilities get a lower priority.

Because school psychologists must complete student evaluations for special education services, they often get pigeonholed into primarily completing evaluations, with limited opportunity to provide additional support.

“We always seem to hear all these calls and all these big movements around addressing the shortages after a crisis... these people are there to do so much more than address crises,” Strobach said.

A need for permanent funding

President Joe Biden signs into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2022.

Kari Oyen is the school psychology program director at the University of South Dakota located in a city with a population of 12,000. The university received a $3 million grant to use over the next five years to conduct a statewide needs assessment. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed during the pandemic.

The school psychology program has just three full-time faculty and is the only training program in the state.

The ratio in South Dakota is 1 school psychologist for every 1,650 students − three times higher than the recommended ratio. Oyen said one of her colleagues logs 900 miles per month traveling throughout the state to ensure children receive high quality school mental health services.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act funded two grant programs to address mental health resources in schools nationwide over the next five years. One grant focuses on training prospective mental health providers by funding new graduate programs or providing loan forgiveness and tuition stipends. The other provides grants to districts and states to hire and retain mental health service providers.

“Ideally, this should become a yearly pot of money that's available to everyone,” Strobach said.

Experts like Strobach say funding one round of grantees does not address the long-term problem of solving these shortages. They say Congress could help address the problem by funding more permanent solutions – recurring training programs, yearly grants or requiring paid internships by law for prospective school psychologists.

In Pennsylvania, the state legislature recently passed legislation making internship grants permanent and a recurring line on the state budget. Districts can now apply through the state for funding to pay for interns. Ohio has a similar program.

A legislative effort

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., a senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, speaks at the church.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., co-sponsored the Advancing Student Services in Schools Today, or ASSIST Act, earlier this year that seeks to help schools increase the number of mental health and substance use disorder professionals.

Warnock said the shortages of mental health providers are a problem in Georgia and across the country. He added that there needs to be more focus on funding issues and the pipeline problem to get young people trained.

“Mental health is health care and the failure to see that is an issue with respect to mental health care not only for our students but for the general population,” he said.

Warnock’s colleagues have introduced similar bills to address the shortages.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., co-introduced the bipartisan Mental Health Excellence in Schools Act last May that would authorize the Department of Education to partner with higher education institutions to help cover the cost of graduate programs for prospective school mental health workers.

“I think there’s no time to waste because it’s a long-term challenge,” she told USA TODAY.

Shaheen, a former teacher, said she was always concerned about her students’ entire wellbeing, not just what they were learning in the classroom.

“If we don’t address mental health when we see problems appear, then it’s going to affect someone’s ability to have the opportunities that they need to earn a decent living, to be successful either in school and afterwards and it’s going to wind up costing more money in the long run,” she said.

In the House, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Jared Golden, D-Maine, are leading a companion version of this bill.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said counselors are as important as teachers and administrators and in some cases, they’re even more important.

A former middle school principal in the Bronx, Bowman called the shortages “dire.” He recalled how he witnessed an increase in suicidal ideation and self-harm among students in his former role. When his school first opened in 2009, he made it a point to hire a social worker and a school counselor even before hiring an assistant principal.

“This crisis is a life or death crisis in terms of the shortages of counselors, social workers and school psychologists,” he said.

Bowman said there needs to be a policy that consistently funds schools equitably regardless of Democratic or Republican leadership.

“(It’s) a powerful thing that I think we absolutely have to do,” he said.

'Puzzle that fits together'

Derry Township School District School Psychologist Jason Pedersen and Superintendent Stacey Winslow have strategized to offer students mental health resources despite staffing shortages.

Back in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pedersen has worked as a school psychologist for more than 25 years, spending 15 years with Derry Township School District.

In addition to the three psychologists, Derry Township School District has one social worker and 11 school counselors that focus on the day-to-day interactions with students. Pederson said he views all the roles as a “puzzle that fits together.”

“Public education is the key to a democratic society and it’s your best shot, it’s our best shot as a nation for reaching as many students as possible with effective resources,” Derry Township School District Superintendent Stacy Winslow said.

“It’s a lot more cost effective to pay for a mental health service for an 8 year old than it is for an adult,” Pedersen added.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mental health crisis in schools could get worse after shutdown averted