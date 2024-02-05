Why Megan Thee Stallion Skipped the 2024 Grammy Awards

Tonight marks the 66th annual Grammy Awards, and while some of the biggest names in music are in attendance, Megan Thee Stallion decided to skip the ceremony.

The “Hiss” rapper also missed out on last year’s show. She previously attended the 2022 and 2021 Grammys because she was nominated during those years. In 2022, she was up for Best Rap Performance for “Thot Shit,” and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Lil Nas X’s Montero. In 2021, she was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance for “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé, winning the latter two. She also took home the prize for Best New Artist.

While she didn’t attend the actual award show this year, Megan did make an appearance at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, February 3. The star radiated goddess energy in a sultry bronze gown with draped detailing and cut-outs on her sides, revealing a hint of skin. To accentuate her look, she opted for gold cut-crease eye makeup and had her curly, wet hair spilling down to her waist.

On January 30, Megan went on Good Morning America and revealed that she will be going on tour in 2024.

“Oh, we’re having the tour this year,” she said. “The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024 summer time. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer since, like, 2019.”

“So, this is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience,” she added.

EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Good news @theestallion fans! Megan Thee Stallion says her Hot Girl Summer Tour is hitting the road in 2024! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7mRueLZQ8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2024

