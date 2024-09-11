'Why McCracken's Scotland call-up is significant for Dundee'

[BBC]

Jon McCracken’s Scotland call-up for the Nations League double-header was significant on a couple of levels.

Obviously, it was a huge moment for the player himself. While he didn't feature in the games against Poland and Portugal, just being part of the squad will have been special for the goalkeeper who has five Scotland Under-17 caps to his name.

But the 24-year-old's selection was important for Dundee as a club.

They have been well represented at Under-21 level in recent times, but McCracken's inclusion will show every Dundee player - or prospective signing - that if they impress at Dens Park, there is no reason why their international dreams can't come true.

The Dark Blues have been performing well of late, so it should come as no surprise they have players knocking on the national team door.

Prior to his move to Celtic, Luke McCowan had been touted for possible inclusion and if Under-21 pair Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan continue their excellent progress, the same will surely happen to them in the years to come.

Tony Docherty will be delighted to know his players are catching the eye of those running the national set-up, and he will be hoping it can act as a further incentive to all his Scottish players to keep performing to a high standard.

If they do, Docherty will be confident his unbeaten side can pick up where they left off when they resume domestic action against Ross County on Saturday.