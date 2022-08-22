Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon

Eliana Dockterman
·4 min read

Milly Alcock and Paddy Considine in <i>House of the Dragon</i> Credit - Ollie Upton—HBO

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the first episode of season 1 of House of the Dragon

The Iron Throne was a potent symbol in Game of Thrones. But House of the Dragon elevates the seat of swords to an even greater level of prominence. Unlike the sprawling Thrones, which traced the stories of several prominent families in Westeros, House of the Dragon is almost entirely set in King’s Landing. The more focused series sets its eyes on a single clan: The Targaryens.

When the show begins, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) has no obvious successor. His only child is a girl, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), and his council does not believe that Viserys’ scheming brother Daemon (Matt Smith) is fit to rule. Though Viserys’ wife is carrying a baby boy and potential heir, both baby and mother die in a rather traumatic birth at the end of the first episode.

Read More: What to Know About House of the Dragon Before You Watch the Game of Thrones Prequel

Deamon upsets the king by toasting the death of the nephew who would have impeded Daemon’s path to becoming king himself. While rebuking his brother, Viserys cuts his finger on the Iron Throne. It seems like a small moment, but it carries heavy symbolic significance: In the mythology of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R.R. Martin’s book series upon which Game of Thrones was based, the Iron Throne can judge character and reject kings it deems to be unfit.

Here’s what you need to know about the history of the Iron Throne and why Viserys slicing his finger is an important plot point in this series.

How the Iron Throne came to be

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen in <i>House of the Dragon</i><span class="copyright">Ollie Upton—HBO</span>
Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the DragonOllie Upton—HBO

When Aegon Targaryen conquered and united the Seven Kingdoms, he built himself a fearsome throne made of the weapons of his vanquished enemies. The Iron Throne is not a comfortable seat. It’s filled with jagged edges and whoever rests upon it must be careful not to make any sudden motions or else risk injury or even death.

That’s the point. Aegon believed that a king should “never sit easy.” As Game of Thrones taught us, sitting on the throne is a dangerous proposition.

A brief history of kings cut by the Iron Throne

<span class="copyright">Helen Sloan—HBO</span>
Helen Sloan—HBO

The people of Westeros believed that when the throne cut a king or queen it was a sign that the seat of power was rejecting the monarch, deeming them unfit to rule.

Targaryen ancestor Maegor the Cruel—a monstrous ruler who killed his own brother Aenys to claim the kingdom—was found bloodied and dead in his throne room, sliced by the sharp edges of Iron Throne. (Or that’s how the legend goes anyway: Some suspect that Maegor was murdered.)

Read More: House of the Dragon Is, Against All Odds, Pretty Decent

Daenerys Targaryen’s father Aerys II, known as the Mad King, was cut so many times that he earned another nickname: King Scab. “Yet still the blades tormented him, the ones he could never escape, the blades of the Iron Throne,” writes George R.R. Martin in A Feast of Crows, a book in his Song of Ice and Fire books upon which Game of Thrones was based. “His arms and legs were always covered with scabs and half-healed cuts.”

Crucially, characters in Martin’s stories tend to hurt themselves on the chair in moments of high emotion. Joffrey suffers an injury on the Throne in a moment of fury. “One man calls out defiant, and Joffrey has Ser Ilyn take him away for execution,” writes Martin. “Another man jumps up and calls Joffrey a monster that must be destroyed. Joffrey gets agitated and calls for the man’s death, cutting himself on the Iron Throne in the process.”

Read More: Your Ultimate Guide to Binge-Watching Every Game of Thrones Episode

Sitting upon the throne takes a certain calm temperament but it also requires toughness. In the books, Tyrion Lannister worries about Daenerys occupying it before she’s come into her power. “If Daenerys is no more than a sweet young girl,” he says, “the Iron Throne will cut her into sweet young pieces.”

What Viserys’ injury may portend in House of the Dragon

Paddy Considine as King Viserys and Sian Brooke as Queen Aemma in <i>House of the Dragon</i><span class="copyright">Ollie Upton—HBO</span>
Paddy Considine as King Viserys and Sian Brooke as Queen Aemma in House of the DragonOllie Upton—HBO

In House of the Dragon Viserys cuts his flesh just as he was banishing his brother Daemon from King’s Landing. A despondent Viserys, having just lost both his wife and son, responds to his brother’s goading with emotion rather than rationality and suffers the consequences.

While Viserys isn’t cruel like Maegor or Aerys II or Joffrey, he is indecisive and meek. As his brother Daemon is quick to point out, Viserys might not be suited for the responsibilities of ruling. The Iron Throne seems to agree.

Read More: The Definitive Guide to the Game of Thrones Family Tree

As various Targaryen’s vie for a spot upon the Iron Throne, watch carefully how the seat responds to its would-be occupants.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • House of the Dragon series premiere recap: We need to talk about the Targaryens

    The Targaryens play their own game of thrones in this prequel series, which begins with a flailing king, his calculating brother, and a young girl thrust into power.

  • As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive

    The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland. Home to about 6,000 firms, 87% of which have fewer than 20 employees, the city is emblematic of how such forces are pushing Japan's small manufacturers toward a tipping point. The workshops in Higashiosaka create metal components for everything from train seats to ballpoint pens, and have long relied on powerhouses such as Sharp, Panasonic, and Sanyo for orders.

  • The huge Game of Thrones callback you might have missed in House of the Dragon

    Line of dialogue no doubt left viewers pointing at the screen in recognition

  • ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Episode Postmortem: Paddy Considine and Matt Smith on That Throne Room Argument (Video)

    Plus, executive producer Ryan Condal and Rhaenyra actress Milly Alcock weigh in some of those big scenes from the premiere

  • ‘Born to play a Targaryen’: House of the Dragon viewers praise Matt Smith as ruthless Daemon

    ‘So odd to see Matt Smith in this kind of role but he is killing it,’ one viewer wrote

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • International rugby tournament kicks off in Ottawa to honour 9/11 hero, support LGBTQ rights

    The world's largest amateur rugby tournament has its opening ceremonies in Ottawa Wednesday, with more than 1,700 players from 20 countries participating. What sets this biennial tournament — the Bingham Cup — apart from others, is the fact it has become a world cup of gay and inclusive rugby. This is the tourney's 10th anniversary, and is being held in Canada for the first time. The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a rugby player who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when he and a group of passen

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those