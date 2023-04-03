Why Our Work Matters: CRB's Baaba Jack-Kuofie Empowers Others to Live Healthier

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / As a business development coordinator supporting our Food+Beverage team, Baaba Jack-Kuofie is committed to helping CRB grow as a business. She's also committed to helping her colleagues as a wellness champion for the Midwest region. In this episode of Why Our Work Matters, Baaba explains why empowering people to live healthier is important to her, and why she chooses CRB.

