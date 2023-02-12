Why a mass buy-to-let sell off won’t fix the housing crisis

money house

The rise of buy-to-let has overhauled the dynamics of Britain’s property market. Critics say that it has caused our housing crisis – but squeezing investors could make things even worse.

Since buy-to-let mortgages were introduced in 1996, millions have invested in property. The number of households who rent ballooned from less than 2m to 4.6m in 2022.

The shift to property as an investment helped to push up house prices far more quickly than wages. In 1996, homes cost 2.8 times average earnings, according to Nationwide Building Society – a record low. In the middle of 2022 this ratio hit 6.9, the highest ever.

Consequently, home ownership among young people has plunged. According to the English Housing Survey, homeowners with mortgages spend 22pc of their household income servicing these loans. Yet tenants spend 33pc of their income on rent. In turn, it gets harder and harder for them to get on to the housing ladder.

At first glance, this looks like a straightforward problem to fix. In ­theory, if landlords can be pushed to sell up, more renters will be able to buy. But there is a paradox. Decades of policy changes mean the Government is now dependent on the private rental sector.

Since 2015, the Government has embarked on a steady squeeze on buy-to-let. George Osborne, chancellor at the time, announced dramatic reductions in tax relief on buy-to-let mortgages that were phased in from 2017 to 2020. In 2016, he introduced a three percentage point stamp duty surcharge on buying additional properties in ­England and Northern Ireland.

The regulatory burden has increased and looming Energy Performance Certificate targets are in the pipeline. Next, Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, plans to strengthen tenants’ rights and scrap Section 21 “no-fault” evictions.

Paul Shamplina, of Landlord Action, an eviction specialist, says: “Being a landlord now means being demonised. They feel ashamed to be ­landlords.”

Jean Jameson, chief sales officer of Foxtons, a London estate agent, says: “The rental market is in a bad state with regards to affordability in London because of a lack of stock owing to ­government policies to discourage buy-to-let investment.”

Tens of thousands of rental properties are disappearing as landlords quit. But that is not helping tenants. Rent growth across all existing lets hit 4.2pc in December, according to the Office for National Statistics. This was the highest rate of growth since records began in 2016.

Pushing landlords to sell up in ­theory frees up homes to be purchased by ­first-time buyers, but it is only the wealthiest renters who can afford to buy.

This leaves poorer renters to grapple with the extreme imbalance between supply and demand. In turn, deepening affordability problems are a growing burden on the taxpayer.

A third of private tenants – 1.8m people – receive housing benefit to help pay their rent, according to analysis of government data by housing charity Shelter. Before the pandemic, this share was only a quarter.

Max Armstrong, of North East Property Investment, says: “The Government has moved from providing housing to asking landlords to provide it through the housing benefit system.”

In addition to letting to tenants on housing benefits, private landlords are increasingly leasing properties direct to councils or social housing ­providers, who do not have enough homes to meet demand.

Adam Kingswood, of Residential Investment Management, says: “There is a gap in the market where some investors are making a fortune, and the taxpayer is funding that.”

Kingswood says one borough council in London is offering a £4,000 upfront payment to landlords to lease them properties. “They are that desperate.”

Increasingly, large investors are putting money into properties that are leased like this. “Ten years ago, this was unheard of, now developers build specifically for this model,” Kingswood says.

Armstrong says: “90pc of our new inquiries are from investors who want fixed-term rental leases. They want a steady return and they are interested in providing housing. This model gives them security. The council pays money to the charities, who pay us.”

Councils and housing providers lease these properties for five or 10 years and guarantee the rental income, meaning landlords have strong returns and good security. The shift to this model will ramp up as regulation of traditional buy-to-let tightens, Armstrong says.

At the root of the trend is the steep and rapid decline of social housing over the past 40 years.

Since Margaret Thatcher’s “right to buy” scheme was introduced in April 1980, just over 2m social ­housing properties have been sold off.

The scheme has helped millions of families on to the housing ladder, but the social housing properties were not replaced at anything like the rate that they were sold. Some argue the Government has simply shifted from being a landlord who rents out cheap affordable housing, to paying rent to private landlords via housing benefits.

A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “Increasing housing supply across the country is crucial, which is why we have invested £10bn since the beginning of this Parliament.

“This is on top of our £11.5bn affordable homes programme which will deliver thousands of affordable homes for both rent and to buy outright.”