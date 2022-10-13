Why ‘The Masked Singer’ Didn’t Air Last Night

Viewers will have to wait another week before they find out who is going to become the next King or Queen of “The Masked Singer.”

Wednesday night’s episode, which was Andrew Lloyd Webber night, has been delayed until next week due to unforeseen weather delays during the Major League Baseball playoff game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

“The Masked Singer” was meant to follow the game and, initially, Fox had said that the episode would just air at a later time on the same night. But after the game ran longer than anticipated, the episode was scrapped from Wednesday’s primetime lineup altogether.

Also Read:

‘The Masked Singer': Hummingbird May Have Fooled the Judges, but Not His Bandmate

Andrew Lloyd Webber night will now air in the show’s usual 8 p.m. time slot Wednesday, Oct. 19. It’s not clear how this will impact the rollout of the rest of the season yet.

The episode will feature three new contestants, who will all be performing songs from Webber’s discography, from “The Phantom of the Opera” to “Jesus Christ Superstar,” in hopes of being crowned the next King or Queen of “The Masked Singer.” Whoever wins will move on to the next episode, where they’ll compete against two new contestants again.

Ultimately, one contestant from this round will join Harp in the semi-finals, where the top performers will go head-to-head for the top prize.

Also Read:

‘The Masked Singer': Ken Jeong Auditions for ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ on Andrew Lloyd Webber Night (Exclusive Video)