Why the Maruti Suzuki Subscription is Perfect For You

When it comes to consumer behavior in the auto industry, car subscription is the textbook definition of a total disruption. Sure, there are pros and cons on both sides of the ‘Buying vs Subscribing’ debate, but the sheer amount of problems a great car subscription solves for the modern consumer, proves that it’s here to stay.

Now, the question is, do you have to be a certain kind of person for a subscription to work its magic on you? Do you have to lead a certain kind of lifestyle which makes leasing a car from a trusted brand the perfect option for you? Well, do any of these describe your situation best?

#1 You move from one city to another every year

Gone are the days of jobs that keep you rooted to one place for years on end. Today's working professional has redefined 'making a living'. People keep moving for work. Or they keep changing jobs to keep moving. Either way, when you're on the go, and have to change cities, say every couple of year, but still like the idea of having a car, there's nothing that matches the flexibility of a car subscription service.



#2 You like to change cars every once in a while

When the brand you trust and love has so many car models out there, it's not easy to stick to one. And it's totally fine to want to change cars every once in a while - let no one tell you otherwise. But why put yourself through the hassle of all the paperwork every time you get a new car? Just sign up for a subscription service that lets you upgrade your car model. Problem solved.

Look at how Surijit Das, an ed-tech sales pro, opted for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe as it fulfilled his need to stay updated with the latest trends in tech and business.



#3 You’re living with flat mates and want to share a car

Many of us, when we leave our homes for work, end up sharing living spaces with others, who are in similar stages of their lives. In such a living situation, it totally makes sense to go Dutch on a car subscription plan and ensure there's a car handy for whenever one of you needs it.



Story continues

#4 You’d like a car, but without a long commitment

People often chose their cars depending on where they are in life at that particular time period. Some plan ahead, and get a bigger car, in case the family size increases. Some take it one step at a time. Point is, life plans change and people adapt. If you're someone who's looking to get a car, but you aren't comfortable with making a long commitment to such an asset, in case your plans change, you should really look up car subscription plans.

Check out single dad, Rakesh Singh's experience of trying out the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe service, and see how the ability to upgrade the car model is perfect for him.



#5 You want a second car for the family

There's also those who already own a car, but need another one for any number of valid reasons. Maybe a family member needs a car. Maybe you're spending too much in the maintenance of your regular car. The reasons could be endless. But the solution is simple.



#6 You’re simply someone who likes their peace of mind

Lastly, and this is probably the reason that includes everyone reading this, if you love the idea of owning a car without actually buying it, if you don't want the hassle and agony of all the paperwork that comes with buying and registering a car, if you simply love your peace of mind, a great car subscription service is perfect for you.

Lucky for us here in India, Maruti Suzuki has launched the perfect service. If you want to be part of this revolutionary idea of subscribing to a car service instead of buying a car the traditional way, you need not look further than Maruti Suzuki Subscribe. With Maruti Suzuki, you get a brand with a proven track record of great engineering and service, so you'd not only be ensuring your peace of mind, but you'd also have access to the best cars Maruti Suzuki has to offer, without having to worry about maintenance costs, road tax, servicing, etc. Moreover, with the presence of multiple subscription partners in all major cities across India, you also have the option to choose one that suits your needs the best.

So, where will you go next with your new found freedom?



. Read more on BrandStudio by The Quint.Why the Maruti Suzuki Subscription is Perfect For YouMirabai Chanu's Family Celebrate Daughter's Biggest Sporting Moment . Read more on BrandStudio by The Quint.