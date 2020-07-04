Why Margot Robbie Is The Ultimate Summer Beauty Muse

With her dramatic transformations for Suicide Squad and I, Tonya,Margot Robbie has already established herself as the ultimate Hollywood beauty chameleon. Offscreen, the Aussie actress takes more subtle hair and makeup risks — be it a matte burgundy manicure styled out of season, or a swipe of bright-white eyeliner — churning out the kind of looks that feel like a dreamy July evening spent on a veranda with a chilled glass of rosé: chic summer perfection.



In honour of the star's 30th birthday, we've combed through a few of her most stunning appearances, from L.A. to Paris, to narrow down exactly what her go-to makeup artist Pati Dubroff, hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, and colorist Justin Anderson do to make her our forever beauty muse — especially come vacation season. Check out the best beauty tips we've stolen from the star, ahead.

Rooted Blonde

Where hair colour is concerned, Robbie is the enviable summer blonde. With the help of Anderson, her lob marries bright and shiny highlights with precision root smudging to keep the overall vibe cool and natural. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage.



Peachy Sunset Tones



Robbie proves sunset eyeshadow is the way to style a smoky eye in the summer. At the UK premiere of Once Upon A Time...in Hollywood, Dubroff gave the actress an unexpectedly piercing peach-gold shadow moment to match her gathered-silk Oscar De La Renta gown. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images.





Matchy-Matchy Makeup



Matching your hair colour to your eyeshadow has been a big trend in Hollywood, but Robbie likes to turn her matchy makeup into a sartorial statement, often pulling her shadow and liner shade straight from her outfit. Here, at a recent London press day for Once Upon A Time...in Hollywood, Dubroff pulled a cream liner from the same shade of cream in Robbie's peasant blouse. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Image.





Undone Updo



This summer, the undone updo — both polished and piece-y at the same time — has proven to be the style du jour in Hollywood. Unsurprisingly, Robbie and Scarlett have nailed the vibe. Last season, Robbie was spotted in a low, ribbon-wrapped ponytail with soft, face-framing strands at the Chanel show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images.





Pink Blush



No matter the occasion or what the rest of her makeup looks like, the actress almost always has a rosy pink flush on her cheeks. For the world premiere of Goodbye Christopher Robin, Dubroff layered yellow shadow over Robbie's lids, but still kept some pink in her complexion to balance out the bold colour. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage..





Natural Lashes



Regardless of what eyeshadow shade she wears (and she wears a lot), Robbie's lashes are typically feathery and natural as opposed to super long and dramatic. This keeps even the boldest looks feeling romantic and soft, and never severe. At the 2018 Academy Awards, her team kept her makeup look simple to showcase the actress's delicate Chanel gown and sharp shoulder-grazing bob. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images..





Strategic Parting



An ode to old Hollywood glam, Scarlett almost always parts Robbie's hair to one side. Paired with a sleek blowout or glossy waves, it shows off her killer bone structure every time. For looser textured looks, they tend to go with a soft centre parting. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage..





