  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why so many are riled up about Jerry West's depiction in HBO's 'Winning Time' | Opinion

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jerry West
    Jerry West
    American basketball player and executive
  • Magic Johnson
    Magic Johnson
    American basketball player

Jerry West isn’t the only one perturbed with the depiction of West in HBO’s “Winning Time.”

The entire state of West Virginia is upset at the show’s portrayal of West, the state’s favorite son who is known as Zeke from Cabin Creek, the stream near his birthplace. Radio talk-show host Hoppy Kercheval called it an assault on West’s reputation.

A friend called after an early episode asking, “Was West really like that?”

And my Facebook feed includes people who know West and Magic Johnson, and they have scoffed at how West is portrayed. The subplots extend beyond West and include the NBA and others with competing interests who have Lakers-centric TV programs coming out or in the works.

This frustration has been building since early in the limited series when the show’s writers rendered West, the iconic player and executive who is also the basis of the NBA logo, as out of control with anger fueled by alcohol.

LAKER LEGEND: Jerry West demands retraction for 'deliberately false characterization' in HBO's 'Winning Time'

That frustration reached a high on Tuesday when West, through his attorney Skip Miller, demanded a retraction and apology for the “the false and defamatory portrayal of Mr. West in HBO’s "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" by no later than two weeks from the date of this letter. You have perpetrated an egregious wrong on a good and decent man and have harmed him in the process. This should never have happened; and by issuing a retraction, you can ameliorate some of the harm you have caused.”

“Winning Time” is based on “Showtime,” the best-selling book by author Jeff Pearlman. The letter says, “the defamatory scenes of Jerry’s purported rage appear nowhere in the book.”

What’s real and what’s not? The series opens with a disclaimer that it is a dramatization, and what’s a Hollywood script without a few liberties for entertainment’s sake. This is a commercial product designed not only to entertain but to make money.

John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson and Jason Clarke as then coach Jerry West in &quot;Winning Time.&quot;
John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson and Jason Clarke as then coach Jerry West in "Winning Time."

Over-the-top characterizations based on real events is nothing new. West is intense, obsessed with winning and losing, holds grudges and admits losing in his first seven finals appearances, including six times to the Boston Celtics, had a damaging effect on him. But West has been turned into a buffoonish cartoon character.

The letter says the show’s creators acted with malice, fabricated events, portrayed West as incompetent and as someone he is not and permanently tarnished West. While there is no legal action now, West’s attorney doesn’t rule it out. He calls the depiction of West “the epitome of malice" and suggests HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery and producers Adam McKay and Kevin Messick are subject to substantial legal exposure in this matter."

The letter was lengthy and included statements in support of West from Michael Cooper, Jamaal Wilkes, Mitch Kupchak, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Arn Tellem, the former agent who is now an executive with the Detroit Pistons.

West isn’t the only one upset. Abdul-Jabbar called the show boring and Tellem said the series is “campy, mean-spirited fiction.”

That’s not all.

“Winning Time” uses the Lakers’ and league trademarks without permission.

“Clearances to use NBA trademarks were not sought or granted and the league objects to any unauthorized use of its intellectual property,” NBA chief communications officer Mike Bass said in a statement to The Athletic last month.

While the league objects, it also has a business relationship with Warner, which owns Turner Sports, and the league has a multi-billion dollar TV deal with Turner Sports. It will look to negotiate another deal before this one expires after the 2024-25 season. Suing over this matter is not worth it, and HBO/Warner knows that.

Magic Johnson said he isn’t interested in watching “Winning Time,” and word is Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, the daughter of one-time Lakers owner Jerry Buss, didn’t support the show. The good-time nature of the 1980s Lakers off the court probably didn’t appeal to either.

Johnson and Buss are also involved in Lakers-related TV projects. “They Call Me Magic,” a four-part docuseries about Johnson debuts Friday on Apple TV+, and Johnson is a willing participant and supporter of the project.

Buss is the executive producer of a nine-part Lakers docuseries on Hulu that interviews more than 40 people associated with the Lakers. It is scheduled for release later this year.

Buss and Lakers executive Linda Rambis have teamed with Mindy Kaling as executive producers on a 10-episode Netflix series about the owner of a pro basketball team dealing with the team and her personal life.

As you can see, the Lakers are big business on and off the court.

And all this attention has probably brought more viewers to “Winning Time,” retraction and apology or not.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerry West: Why everyone is riled up about his depiction in HBO show

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jerry West Demands HBO Issue Retraction and Apology for ‘Winning Time’ Depiction

    "Winning Time" tells the story of the Los Angeles Lakers' "Showtime" golden age

  • The real people at the heart of HBO's 'Winning Time' are slamming the series as inaccurate, from Magic Johnson to LA Lakers coach Jerry West

    Former LA Lakers player Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Norm Nixon, and a former Lakers executive have criticized the accuracy of the HBO series.

  • Man City break down stubborn Brighton to maintain title charge

    <strong>Man City 3-0 Brighton: </strong>Pep Guardiola’s side overcame spririted opposition to remain one point clear

  • Jerry West demands apology, retraction over his portrayal in HBO's Lakers TV show

    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has issues with "Winning Time," too.

  • Patrick Williams on Giannis Antetokounmpo: He is good but he’s not God

    Julia Poe: Ahead of Game 2 in Milwaukee, Patrick Williams says the key to guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo is to not feel scared of the assignment. "He is good. But he's not God." pic.twitter.com/py2ha3VWMJ Source: Twitter @byjuliapoe What's the buzz ...

  • Daniel Cormier thinks Jon Jones could have size advantage over Stipe Miocic: ‘He’s a big boy’

    Jon Jones is the one moving up to heavyweight for the first time, but Daniel Cormier can't ignore what he's seen.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu victorious in return to court

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu was victorious in her return to action after a long layoff. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., overcame some nervy moments in the first set en route to a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Germany's Jule Niemeier on Tuesday in first-round action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Andreescu trailed 5-3 in the first set before rallying to win, then went up a break early in the second set en route to the victory. The Canadian faced six break points,

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group