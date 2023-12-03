Here’s why Manischewitz recalled chocolate coins less than a week before Hanukkah

A mistake that involves mislabeling and the wrong-colored foil on chocolates could have consequences more dire than aesthetics. So, Manischewitz recalled one lot of its Dark Chocolate Coins Friday, six days before Hanukkah starts Thursday at sundown.

As the company-written recall notice states, some gold foil-wrapped coins in blue netting bags are labeled as Dark Chocolate Coins. But, those are Milk Chocolate Coins. Dark Chocolate Coins are silver foil-wrapped and in red netting.

READ MORE: The Nov. 30 update on the deadly salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe

The problem isn’t just in chocolate taste — Milk Chocolate Coins have milk. The Dark Chocolate Coins label doesn’t have milk definitively listed among the allergens, although in the photo provided with the recall, the label does say “may contain milk...”

Manischewitz says the wrong label makes milk an undeclared allergen. Unaware folks with a milk allergy might pop in a chocolate that’s dangerous for them to eat.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the recall notice states.

Recalled Manischewitz Dark Chocolate Coins

This recall involves lot No. 2283 of the Dark Chocolate Coins. They went to stores nationwide, but, the recall notice says, “predominately in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut” from Sept. 26 through Tuesday.

If you have the recalled chocolates, you can return them to the store of purchase for store credit or refund. For questions about this recall, you can reach Manischewitz by calling 718-369-4000, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or emailing at Customercare@kayco.com.