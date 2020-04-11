Why Manchester United should sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid this summer

Getty Images

James Rodriguez has again been linked with a move to Manchester United with his future at Real Madrid far from certain.

According to reports in Spain, Zinedine Zidane could be tempted to sell for as little as €30million as his looks to reduce the size of his squad.

James was offered to United last summer in a failed part-exchange offer for Paul Pogba, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be tempted to make the first move 12 months on.

So, do United need James after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes?

We loaded up Football Manager 2020 to find out...

In a word: yes.

James immediately slotted into the No10 role in Solskjaer's 4-2-3-1 formation, with Bruno Fernandes moving back to a deeper role alongside Pogba.

The Colombian racked up a hugely impressive 10 goals and 19 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions and boasted the highest average rating - by a distance - in the squad with 7.34.

Marcus Rashford hugely benefitted to his left, contributing 21 goals.

James was particularly impressive in Europe, contributing five goals and seven assists in 13 games as United missed out on the Europa League final on away goals to eventual winners RB Leipzig.

Competitions

United finished fifth in the Premier League, missing out on the top four by four points despite a remarkable late season run of 11 wins from their final 14 games of the league campaign.

The finish leaves Solskjaer's job under threat despite beating Liverpool at Wembley to win the League Cup.

Chelsea knocked United out of the FA Cup in the fifth round, winning after extra-time.