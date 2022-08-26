Why Manchester City have a real problem with Crystal Palace - GETTY IMAGES

Manchester City played 58 games last season, scoring 150 goals in all competitions, but there was one defence they were simply unable to breach: Crystal Palace.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid: all of these illustrious opponents were cracked open by Pep Guardiola’s side. And yet Palace stood firm, winning 2-0 at the Etihad and then holding City to a goalless draw in south London.

At first glance this might seem like little more than a statistical quirk. But dig a little deeper, and look further back, and it soon becomes clear that something more meaningful is going on.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, no team has earned more points away to City than Palace, who have won two and drawn one of their last four visits to the Etihad. And there is more: City have lost only two of their last 54 home league games that have started at 3pm on Saturday; both were against Palace.

Every top side needs a bogey team and City seem to have found theirs. Their difficulties were not just against one style of play, either, with former manager Roy Hodgson enjoying success against City before Patrick Vieira did so in a different, more adventurous, manner last season.

Palace know where to find City’s weak points and - crucially - have the players capable of exposing them on the counter-attack. Wilfried Zaha, in particular, has been a relentless menace: in this fixture last season, Zaha scored one goal, helped to create another and also forced a red card for Aymeric Laporte. In 2020, meanwhile, he scored an injury-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

None of this is to say that Palace have ever taken a particularly revolutionary approach to facing City. Under Hodgson in December 2018, they held their defensive shape and won the game with just 22 per cent of possession, thanks in part to Andros Townsend scoring a once-in-a-lifetime 30-yard volley. Most other teams arrive in Manchester with the same plan but Palace, the evidence suggests, have routinely done it better.

Story continues

The shift in Palace’s style under Vieira, a former City player and youth coach, led to a more bold performance at the Etihad last season, when their first goal came from Conor Gallagher pressing high up the pitch. At Selhurst Park, however, they were more than happy to soak up the pressure: they had just 26 per cent of possession in their draw in March, and were out-shot by 19 efforts to seven.

At the most basic level, Palace’s results against City have been built on an organised defence, a diligent midfield and a swift frontline. It is hardly footballing rocket science, but it has worked for Palace and the success Newcastle enjoyed against City with their own rapid counter-attacks last weekend should give them heart.

Zaha, especially, will have enjoyed the sight of Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin creating chaos with his aggressive running on the left flank. The Ivorian will no doubt target the same areas to the right of City’s centre-backs, and his early-season form suggests he can pose just as many uncomfortable questions as Saint-Maximin did last weekend.

Zaha’s brace against Aston Villa last weekend took him to 11 goals in his last 16 league appearances, with only Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scoring more Premier League goals this calendar year. At the age of 29, and with a more progressive team behind him, he has become more efficient and effective than ever before.

It is clear that, if Palace are to upset City once again, they will need to provide Zaha with quality service. At the Etihad last season, it was the energetic Gallagher who allowed him to thrive. This time around, Vieira will look to Eberechi Eze to provide the creativity – and bravery on the ball – that will bring the best out of Palace’s talisman.

Palace’s recent draw at Anfield provided a blueprint for them to follow in Manchester. They were forced to defend deep, despite playing against 10 men for most of the second half, but they did so with fierce spirit and a willingness to attack at speed when their moments arrived.

Eze created Zaha’s goal by dancing beautifully between two Liverpool players, beating the home side’s press in one move, and he has the skill to do so again this weekend. To further underline the counter-attacking potential of these two players, it is worth noting that four of Eze’s eight assists in the Premier League have been for Zaha, and three of those have come away from home.

Like any team playing against City, Palace will need to ride their luck and be precise when they win the ball. They have done it before, though – and Guardiola will be wary once again on Saturday.