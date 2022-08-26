Why Manchester City have a real problem with Crystal Palace

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Dean
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Wilfried Zaha
    Wilfried Zaha
    Ivorian association football player (born 1992)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Vieira
    French association football manager and former player
  • Pep Guardiola
    Pep Guardiola
    Spanish association football manager and former player
Why Manchester City have a real problem with Crystal Palace - GETTY IMAGES
Why Manchester City have a real problem with Crystal Palace - GETTY IMAGES

Manchester City played 58 games last season, scoring 150 goals in all competitions, but there was one defence they were simply unable to breach: Crystal Palace.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid: all of these illustrious opponents were cracked open by Pep Guardiola’s side. And yet Palace stood firm, winning 2-0 at the Etihad and then holding City to a goalless draw in south London.

At first glance this might seem like little more than a statistical quirk. But dig a little deeper, and look further back, and it soon becomes clear that something more meaningful is going on.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, no team has earned more points away to City than Palace, who have won two and drawn one of their last four visits to the Etihad. And there is more: City have lost only two of their last 54 home league games that have started at 3pm on Saturday; both were against Palace.

Every top side needs a bogey team and City seem to have found theirs. Their difficulties were not just against one style of play, either, with former manager Roy Hodgson enjoying success against City before Patrick Vieira did so in a different, more adventurous, manner last season.

Palace know where to find City’s weak points and - crucially - have the players capable of exposing them on the counter-attack. Wilfried Zaha, in particular, has been a relentless menace: in this fixture last season, Zaha scored one goal, helped to create another and also forced a red card for Aymeric Laporte. In 2020, meanwhile, he scored an injury-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

None of this is to say that Palace have ever taken a particularly revolutionary approach to facing City. Under Hodgson in December 2018, they held their defensive shape and won the game with just 22 per cent of possession, thanks in part to Andros Townsend scoring a once-in-a-lifetime 30-yard volley. Most other teams arrive in Manchester with the same plan but Palace, the evidence suggests, have routinely done it better.

The shift in Palace’s style under Vieira, a former City player and youth coach, led to a more bold performance at the Etihad last season, when their first goal came from Conor Gallagher pressing high up the pitch. At Selhurst Park, however, they were more than happy to soak up the pressure: they had just 26 per cent of possession in their draw in March, and were out-shot by 19 efforts to seven.

At the most basic level, Palace’s results against City have been built on an organised defence, a diligent midfield and a swift frontline. It is hardly footballing rocket science, but it has worked for Palace and the success Newcastle enjoyed against City with their own rapid counter-attacks last weekend should give them heart.

Zaha, especially, will have enjoyed the sight of Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin creating chaos with his aggressive running on the left flank. The Ivorian will no doubt target the same areas to the right of City’s centre-backs, and his early-season form suggests he can pose just as many uncomfortable questions as Saint-Maximin did last weekend.

Zaha’s brace against Aston Villa last weekend took him to 11 goals in his last 16 league appearances, with only Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scoring more Premier League goals this calendar year. At the age of 29, and with a more progressive team behind him, he has become more efficient and effective than ever before.

It is clear that, if Palace are to upset City once again, they will need to provide Zaha with quality service. At the Etihad last season, it was the energetic Gallagher who allowed him to thrive. This time around, Vieira will look to Eberechi Eze to provide the creativity – and bravery on the ball – that will bring the best out of Palace’s talisman.

Palace’s recent draw at Anfield provided a blueprint for them to follow in Manchester. They were forced to defend deep, despite playing against 10 men for most of the second half, but they did so with fierce spirit and a willingness to attack at speed when their moments arrived.

Eze created Zaha’s goal by dancing beautifully between two Liverpool players, beating the home side’s press in one move, and he has the skill to do so again this weekend. To further underline the counter-attacking potential of these two players, it is worth noting that four of Eze’s eight assists in the Premier League have been for Zaha, and three of those have come away from home.

Like any team playing against City, Palace will need to ride their luck and be precise when they win the ball. They have done it before, though – and Guardiola will be wary once again on Saturday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • By design, Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup celebration will star the Muslim community in London, Ont.

    Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L