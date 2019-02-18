Why Manchester City are going to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season

No English team has ever won the quadruple—Manchester United came closest in 1999 with their treble—but Manchester City are alive in all four competitions right now. While it would be an incredible feat to win on all fronts, the main aim is surely to rescuer the Premier League title and win the greatest prize in domestic soccer: the Champions League — and City definitely have the mettle to win both.

Firstly, consider the Premier League: Liverpool may have a game in hand, but City have an easier fixture run-in during the final 11 games—City have two Big Six opponents left (Utd and Spurs), while Liverpool must play Utd Spurs and Chelsea.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

City have also gotten over their “rough patch” for the season with three losses in December. When the pressure is really on and injuries creep in, Liverpool’s rough patch could easily lay ahead. We have seen them crack before when the heat is on.

And when it comes to the Champions League, there’s no easy games, but there’s no standout team you could honestly say are better than City on the day. They are definitely better than the side that reached the semifinals in 2016, and they now have three years of experience under Guardiola’s system to thrive on the biggest stage.

But the most important factor in City’s success on multiple fronts is their deep squad—and a manager who trusts his players enough to rotate.

They also have so much flexibility: their midfield and attacking players can easily switch flanks and roles across the pitch… and they can easily rotate fullbacks and centre-backs without dropping in quality.

Not only do City have a world-beating squad and the experience to make the most of Guardiola’s philosophy, but they also have belief. As we saw in their demolition of Chelsea, they want to win big in every game—and they can do it.

Story continues

City potentially have 22 games left this season if they keep going on all fronts. It will be incredibly challenging to win the quadruple, but the target of winning the league and the Champions League is well within their sights.

What do you think? To have your say, follow @FCYahoo on your favorite social channels…and stay up to date with The Spin on Yahoo Sports.



