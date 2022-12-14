Why the majority of Britons think the Sussexes’ Netflix series was a bad idea

The Duchess of Sussex featured in a trailer for the final three episodes of Harry and Meghan - Netflix

A majority of Britons think it was wrong for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to release their Netflix documentary, according to a new poll.

Nearly six in 10 - 59 per cent - said it was a bad idea for the couple to film the controversial documentary, while just a third, 33 per cent, thought it was a good idea.

The survey also found a deep level of mistrust in the six-part series. The first three episodes have already been aired and the final three are due to land on Netflix at 8am UK time on Thursday.

Half of those polled by Savanta said they do not trust Netflix to deliver an accurate account of the outspoken couple’s experience in the Royal family, compared with 35 per cent who do trust the online streaming giant.

The latest poll comes after a YouGov survey released on Tuesday revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be the least popular royals after the Duke of York.

Just a third of Britons, 33 per cent, now hold a positive view of Harry, while nearly two-thirds of people - 64 per cent - have a negative opinion of the Duchess, according to YouGov.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are the most popular royals, with net scores of 69 per cent and 64 per cent respectively.

The Savanta survey puts the Prince’s net favourability at 60 per cent, the Princess at 53 per cent and the King at 36 per cent. By comparison, the Duke of Sussex is on -3 per cent and the Duchess is on -19 per cent.

In volume one of Harry and Meghan, released last Thursday, the Sussexes claim press intrusion was a primary reason for their departure from “The Firm”.

Nearly six in 10, 57 per cent, say the press is too intrusive to the lives of the Royal family, although a third - 31 per cent - say it is not.

The trailer for volume two includes a claim by the Duke that the Royal family lied to protect the Prince of Wales. Despite this, the heir to the throne has the highest favourability of all members of the Royal family - with seven in 10 viewing him favourably and only one in 10 unfavourably.

However, the Duchess of Sussex has the lowest favourability of all the Royals tested, except the Duke of York. Nearly half, 48 per cent, said they view her unfavourably, compared with nearly three in 10 - 29 per cent - who view her favourably.

On the monarchy in general, over half - 55 per cent - polled by Savanta said they would prefer Britain having a monarchy, while 31 per cent said they would prefer an elected head of state.

These figures are virtually unchanged from when they were last asked in a Savanta poll in May. Back then, 57 per cent said they were in favour of the monarchy, while 29 per cent said they wanted an elected head of state. It suggests that the death of Queen Elizabeth II has not had any major impact on attitudes towards the monarchy as an institution.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex releasing a docuseries last week sent shockwaves through the British media, with the BBC even live blogging their reaction.

“Although the series has garnered a massive amount of attention, it appears the public are not convinced the Sussexes’ version of events portrayed by Netflix will be accurate.

"Despite their best efforts, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are viewed as two of the most unfavourable members of the Royal family.

“The series is an effort by them to show that this view held by the public is due to media attacks, perhaps even directed by the palace. Time will tell who will get more public support, but it's doesn't appear from this polling that it will give the Sussexes the result they were hoping for.”

Savanta interviewed 2,250 UK adults aged 18 and over online between Dec 9 and 11.