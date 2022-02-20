Why I’m OK with the latest redistricting maps from the NC GOP

Dividing districts

Regarding “NC Republicans offer up another bad map. The court shouldn’t fall for it,” (Feb. 18 Opinion):

The Editorial Board’s recent criticism of the latest redistricting maps is extreme.

I understand the complaints about combining Cary and Morrisville with areas near Clinton and Kinston or splitting Charlotte into two districts. But here’s the problem: Urban areas are predominantly progressive and vote for Democrats. Rural areas are predominantly conservative and vote for Republicans. And you never know what you’ll get with suburban voters.

How else would you create competitive districts without combining these areas into the same district?

It’s hard to strike a balance between creating districts that are competitive and districts with like-minded people. There’s always a mix.

In today’s world, I’ll take more competitive districts. They help to keep radicals from getting elected.

Mark Kinlaw, Holly Springs

Legal marijuana

In a Feb. 8 article Gov. Roy Cooper suggested that North Carolina should go after the jobs and tax revenue that sports betting can bring. Then, he said: ”....or are we just going to let it happen all around us? I think it’s time for us to step up and do it.”

The same logic goes for legalizing marijuana. Legalization would create jobs and tax revenue and put the black market out of business, which would reduce human trafficking, illegal immigration and other crimes related to the illegal drug trade.

Also, fewer young people’s lives would be ruined by going to our overcrowded prisons for nonviolent offenses.

In Cooper’s words: “...Are we just going to let it happen all around us? I think it’s time for us to step up and do it.”

Logan Cason, Chapel Hill

Universal pre-K

It appears that there is already fierce opposition in the U.S. Senate toward funding universal pre-K programs.

Some studies cite pre-K cost effectiveness, including increased lifetime earnings for the child, decreased grade retention, and less need for special education. Pre-K enrollment can also increase the parent’s earnings and decrease the need for public assistance.

Resisters decry a “federal takeover” of childcare. There has also been a “federal takeover” of healthcare for seniors, Medicare. Not so scary.

Most affluent, industrialized countries have offered quality universal pre-K for years. Are Americans incapable of developing cost-effective quality programs?

Sally Eckert, Henrico