Why I’m delighted that Carrie Johnson is becoming an Instagram influencer

There she is walking hand-in-hand with her child down a beach, the very picture of a Boden advert. There she is on a hen weekend, her arm around a gaggle of girlfriends. There’s a selfie with the dog. New baby announcements. A sunset. Another beach. Another one with the dog. A husband with quite wild hair who seems to pop up every now and then. Ooh look, there she is with the late Queen.

Carrie Johnson’s Instagram profile is both the stuff of every 35-year-old woman’s Instagram, and yet not. There are pictures of the sort that many of us post on our own Instagram profiles because we’re a bit drunk and inexplicably think others will be interested – a photo of a cocktail, a Christmas tree, the London Eye lit up at night. There are plenty of snaps with family and friends. There’s the odd professional post signalling Carrie’s devotion to the planet – a placard that says “End whaling”, and another from an ocean summit.

Then there are the less usual photos – Carrie and Boris emerging from a plane in Rwanda ahead of a Commonwealth meeting; Carrie in Cornwall with Jill Biden; Carrie leaving Downing Street for the last time with the chirpy comment “That’s all, folks!”

I particularly enjoy seeing who’s “liked” various pics. “Too much to call it one of the best nights of my life?” Carrie rhapsodises beneath a photo of a Mamma Mia-themed dinner, which has been liked by Rishi Sunak. “Happy birthday Saj!” she says under a photo where she’s sandwiched between her husband and Sajid Javid, duly liked by Nadine Dorries.

On another post announcing her engagement to Boris, the recently ennobled Shaun Bailey has written “So happy for you both!” and Nadine, presumably dead jealous, has scribbled furiously “I give it a year.”

Just kidding. Nadine didn’t write that. But the profile does make interesting trawling if you’re the sort of tragic individual who, like me, can waste large chunks of time looking at other people’s lives on social media. Rishi, for instance, once a big “liker” of Carrie’s photos, seems to have stopped liking them recently. Can’t think why.

The reason we can now spy on these behind-the-scenes images is because Carrie has recently switched her Instagram profile from private to public, earning some flak in the process and accusations that she’s trying to turn herself into a Love Island-style influencer, showing off her £375 strawberry cardigans and enviable hair. How undignified for a former prime minister’s wife, some have thundered. How vulgar to flaunt herself in this way. How shameful, given the cloud under which her husband was forced out.

A photo Carrie Johnson posted on her Instagram of her latest baby with Boris Johnson - Carrie Johnson Instagram

Perhaps. But why shouldn’t Carrie become an influencer when everybody else is at it these days – certain royals, sports stars, politicians and so on? Even Malala posted herself standing inside a promotional Barbie box last month. You might not like it, but social-media numbers are a currency now, and pretty soon Carrie will hit 100,000 followers. And I humbly suggest that her content – festivals, babies, environmental pleas – is more wholesome and palatable than that, for example, of the recent Love Island winner Jess Harding, whose top post is a photograph of herself, syringe in hand, promoting her Botox business.

Although I should probably admit there’s another reason for my defence of Carrie: I myself am featured prominently on her Instagram page. Look, there I am, pictured with her on holiday in Greece while she grins at the camera, glass of wine in hand.

Or at least, I’m sort of pictured with her. Technically it’s not actually me but my first novel, which Carrie is reading on holiday. There she sits on a rattan sofa, the book cover clearly visible, and she evens seems to be laughing at some of my jokes. How thrilling. I’d only met Carrie a handful of times in August 2018 when the book came out, but she sweetly sent me a picture of her cackling at this book on Instagram. Various friends did the same, texting me snaps of my novel on yachts and being read beside sunny swimming pools.

One sent me a picture of her small children reading it, which alarmed me given some of the rude bits. Another person, who’ll remain anonymous for his own protection, sent me a photo of the book on a private jet, above the caption “the only thing to read while flying private”. Publicising a book is hard work when hundreds are released every week and you have to make yours visible above the others, so I was jolly grateful to them all for being so supportive.

A few weeks later, I was also quite morally conflicted when news broke that Boris Johnson’s ex-wife had kicked him out of their family home and he was rumoured to have a new young girlfriend called Carrie Symonds. Yikes. Had Carrie been on holiday in Greece not only with my racy new book but Boris too? Could I leak the photo she’d been so kind to send me in an effort to boost sales? Had years of working in journalism so warped my moral compass that I was willing to leak the picture in the manner of a sleazy paparazzo?

I imagined the headlines “Boris’s new blonde bird binges on holiday bonkbuster!” It would be magnificent; the novel would leap straight to the top of the charts and Steven Spielberg, or someone of similar gravitas, would instantly option it from Hollywood. I would make millions.

Unfortunately, I decided not to leak the photo because I’m a lily-livered wimp who would have felt too grubby. So imagine my delight when I had a nose around her Instagram profile this week and realised the photo was posted there. And now she’s made her profile public, I can shout it to the sky: I’m delighted that Carrie Johnson is becoming an influencer because she’s clearly a thoroughly good egg who has impeccable reading taste. Spielberg, if you want to chat, I’m all ears.

