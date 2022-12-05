Why I’m choosing tofu over turkey this Christmas

Dr Shireen Kassam
·6 min read
Over 10 million of the birds will be killed – or have been killed already – for Christmas this year (Getty/iStock)
Over 10 million of the birds will be killed – or have been killed already – for Christmas this year (Getty/iStock)

Turkey has become synonymous with Christmas, but this conveniently hides a horrible truth.

More than 47 million turkeys were killed for Thanksgiving in the US and 10 million will be killed for Christmas this year in the UK. Most are raised indoors in factory farms, which can house up to 25,000 birds in one building, where they never experience a life outdoors, in natural air or light.

These conditions have put poultry farms at the centre of the next pandemic threat. In the US alone this season, 50 million turkeys died or were killed due to avian flu. In the UK, there have been more than 200 outbreaks of the disease since October 2021. Such is the threat to public health that all farm birds have been ordered to be kept indoors since 7 November. So there will be no “happy turkeys” on the shelves this Christmas.

Why as a practicing hospital doctor in a healthcare system that is near breaking point am I concerning myself with turkey consumption? For me, this is a wider issue concerning our broken food system. Not only is an unhealthy diet, too high in meat and ultra-processed foods, the leading cause of death and disability globally, but the food system, dominated by animal agriculture, is a leading driver of the climate and biodiversity crises and producer of land and water pollution.

These issues are directly affecting the health of my patients. The global healthcare community is calling for a “one health” approach to healthcare because it is clear that optimal health outcomes can only be achieved by recognising the interconnection between people, animals, plants and their shared environment.

When it comes to eating meat, it is still commonplace to hear that choosing “white meat” from poultry is a healthy choice that provides “high quality” protein. After all, isn’t that why turkeys are genetically bred to have unnaturally large breasts, even though it leads them to have a number of health problems?

It turns out turkey may not be the healthy choice after all. When considering well-established risk factors for heart disease, white meat from poultry elevates blood cholesterol levels to a similar degree to red meat. It also increases the risk of developing high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes and contributes significantly to weight gain. Regarding cancer, it is usually red meat consumption that is considered a risk factor, but poultry consumption has been associated with an increased risk of developing lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. Turkey is often eaten in the form of deli meats during the festive season and these processed cuts have been found to be a direct cause of colorectal cancer.

Vegetarian and vegan roast dinners are not only delicious and nutritious but are easy to make and climate friendly (Getty/iStock)
Vegetarian and vegan roast dinners are not only delicious and nutritious but are easy to make and climate friendly (Getty/iStock)

The farming of turkeys is adversely affecting our health in a number of other ways. Factory farms are a breeding ground for antibiotic resistant bacteria, which are now contaminating our land and rivers. This issue was highlighted only recently by the results of a new study showing that rivers and waterways near factory farms are being polluted by antibiotic resistant bacteria originating from animal manure. The implications of this cannot be underestimated, with antibiotic resistant infections already resulting in almost 1.3 million deaths globally in 2019. A key part of the solution is to dramatically reduce the consumption of animals. If we were to limit our meat consumption to 40g a day, we could reduce the use of antibiotics in animals reared for food by 66 per cent.

Air pollution is also a major health threat and often considered a consequence of the use of fossil fuels in transportation. In fact, our food system is a major contributor with an estimated 80 per cent of this pollution generated by animal agriculture through the use of fertilisers and pesticides for growing their food and from the accumulation of animal waste. Raising animals for food, including turkeys, also contributes significantly more greenhouse gas emissions and requires more land and water than the majority of plant-based foods.

If you are convinced by these arguments for ditching turkey this Christmas then what would be a good alternative?

Sadly, your Christmas turkey will have already hatched and have spent their short five to six months of life in the squalid conditions of a factory farm. These intelligent, social and affectionate birds have never been able to display their natural behaviours

Here is where tofu would be an excellent choice. Made from the leguminous soya bean plant, it not only has an array of health benefits, but its production also has significantly less environmental impact, while having the ability to fix nitrogen from the atmosphere, helping to regenerate the health of our soils.

Tofu is a great source of protein, having the same biological value as animal protein, and also provides a healthy source of fat and various other nutrients such as selenium, iron and calcium. Decades of scientific research has consistently shown that tofu consumption can reduce the risk of some of our most common chronic conditions, including heart disease, in part due to its cholesterol-lowering properties, type 2 diabetes, and a large number of cancers. It also improves kidney, bone and brain health. If that were not enough, soya can also help reduce hot flushes in women during the menopause.

In fact, swapping turkey for any legume, including beans and lentils, is a great choice for health, reducing the risk of early death from a number of causes. So if you are in the rare position of having a soya allergy you can still find healthy alternatives to turkey.

Meat-free diets in general are associated with significantly lower rates of heart disease and cancer, while a vegan diet has the lowest environmental impact and in the UK would cost a third less than the typical British diet. If we were to all switch to a vegan diet we could release 75 per cent of farmland back to nature and reduce food-related greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60 per cent. Despite the widespread belief that soya consumption is driving deforestation in the Amazon, more than three-quarters of this soya is grown to feed farm animals, with only 7 per cent used for human consumption. Most soya foods in the UK come from beans grown in Europe or the US and are not contributing to Amazon deforestation.

Sadly, your Christmas turkey will have already hatched and have spent their short five to six months of life in the squalid conditions of a factory farm. These intelligent, social and affectionate birds have never been able to display their natural behaviours.

I take some comfort in the stories of Colin and Susan, two turkeys rescued from the dinner table by Good Heart Animal Sanctuary, now living a full life. They are waiting to be adopted into a loving home to enjoy the next 10 years in peace without the threat of a gas chamber.

It may be too late for some this year, but I hope that as a society we will switch to food traditions that are not only better for our health but kinder and more compassionate to the planet and all the animals we share it with. I look forward to the day when celebrations involve enjoying glazed tofu roast, roasted cauliflower, lentil shepherd’s pie, mushroom wellington and a nut roast, which are not only delicious and nutritious but are easy to make and climate friendly.

Latest Stories

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Cynthia Appiah wins monobob World Cup bronze in Utah

    Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at a World Cup event in Park City, Utah on Friday. The 32-year-old finished behind American gold medallist Kaillie Humphries, while Germany's Lisa Buckwitz took silver. Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi finished 0.75 seconds back of a spot on the podium, ending up in seventh place. Ribi won gold last weekend at the World Cup opener in Whistler, B.C. Appiah won silver in the same event. Appiah waited anxiously while Germany's Laura

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Fields puts on show in return from injury, Bears lose again

    CHICAGO (AP) — A shoulder separation suffered two weeks ago failed to prevent Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields from running like he has all season. He also delivered a season high in yards passing on Sunday. What he couldn’t do was end a streak of poor finishes by Chicago and pull out a win against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears lost 28-19. “I feel all right,” Fields said. “The shoulder held up pretty good.” Fields ran for 71 yards on six attempts. He also completed 20 of 25 passes for

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy