Why I’m backing the small boats Bill

Some people will be surprised that as a One Nation Conservative with a moderate outlook I am supporting the Government’s new Bill on illegal immigration. But I saw the effects of uncontrolled immigration on the social cohesion of the country as the Shadow Immigration Minster under the Blair/ Brown Labour governments.

This lack of control led to the growth of extreme far-Right parties (remember Nick Griffin and the BNP?). Only by restoring some confidence in the asylum system, and wider immigration policy, can we enjoy the benefits of diversity.

Britain is, and always has been, a generous and outward-looking nation. Since 2015, we have taken in thousands of people through our Ukraine, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Syria protection schemes. In doing so, we have helped people fleeing the most appalling conflicts and abuses.

However, we have seen increasing numbers of people arriving on our shores illegally. The number has gone up five-fold in the past two years. In 2022, 45,000 people crossed the Channel in small boats. We have to tackle this problem.

These journeys are extremely dangerous, with many people sadly losing their lives after being manipulated by people smugglers to cross the UK’s busiest shipping lane in flimsy boats. It is not moral or right for people to be encouraged to pay smugglers, risk their lives, or travel in dangerous conditions to come here.

Opened homes to genuine refugees

It is not fair on those who most need our help that our asylum system is being overwhelmed by people crossing to the UK from safe European countries. It is also not fair that the British people, who have opened their homes to genuine refugees, are having to pay to put up in hotels people who have arrived here illegally

That is why I am pleased that the PM has introduced this Bill. It will ensure that if people come here illegally, the Government will have a legal duty to remove them to a third or safe country. We will have increased powers to detain and remove illegal migrants and, for the first time ever, we are going to end illegal entry as a route to asylum.

This means that anyone entering the UK illegally will be detained immediately and removed within weeks. If you enter the UK illegally and you are removed, you will not be able to enter again, mirroring what is done in both the United States and Australia.

This will have a strong deterrent effect. If people know that there is no way for them to stay in the UK if they enter illegally, they won’t pay people smugglers thousands of pounds to get here. This is how we will destroy the business model of these evil criminal gangs.

The Bill provides us with a way to control asylum so that we can be more generous in offering a quota of safe and legal routes to bring people who need our compassion and help into the country.

Granting asylum to those who need it is morally right. Only a properly controlled asylum system allows us to do this.