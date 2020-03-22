Why Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited’s (HKG:366) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we'll look at Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:366) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings):

0.031 = HK$83m ÷ (HK$2.8b - HK$158m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) has an ROCE of 3.1%.

Is Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings)'s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings)'s ROCE is meaningfully below the Basic Materials industry average of 21%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings)'s current ROCE of 3.1% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 4.3% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings)'s ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings)? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings)'s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) has total assets of HK$2.8b and current liabilities of HK$158m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 5.6% of its total assets. Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) has very few current liabilities, which have a minimal effect on its already low ROCE.

Our Take On Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings)'s ROCE

Still, investors could probably find more attractive prospects with better performance out there. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings). So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

