Why Love Is Blind's Shake pulled out of Netflix's icons TV show
Fans of dating shows and Netflix alike will be BEYOND excited by news of a new all-stars reality show, Perfect Match. But why will Shake Chatterjee from Love Is Blind season 2 not be appearing?
Announcing the show yesterday [18 January], the streaming platform revealed the new series will see a whole host of recognisable faces heading to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. They will compete in a series of challenges that will test their relationships. The most compatible couples will get to play matchmakers by breaking up couples and sending them on dates with new arrivals.
Heading into the villa are:
Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Farago
Too Hot To Handle's Chloe Veitch
Too Hot To Handle's Chase DeMoor
Too Hot To Handle's Georgia Hassarati
Too Hot To Handle's Izzy Fairthorne.
The Circle's Calvin Crooks
The Circle's Joey Sasso
The Circle's Mitchell Eason
The Circle's Nick Uhlenhuth
The Circle's Savannah Palacio
Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden
Love Is Blind's Damian Powers
Love Is Blind's Diamond Jack
Love Is Blind's Lauren “LC” Chamblin
Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen
Selling Tampa's Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere
Selling Tampa's Colony Reeves, The Ultimatum's Zay Wilson
Twentysomethings' Abbey Humphreys
The Mole's Dom Gabriel
The Mole's Will Richardson
Sexy Beast's Kariselle Snow
The Circle France's Ines Tazi
Now, Shake Chatterjee from Love Is Blind season 2 has revealed he was approached to be on the show, but pulled out after finding out Nick Lachey was going to be the host. Eek.
Writing on Instagram Stories, Shake said, "Happy for my friends on Perfect Match but there was no way I was going to participate with that clown Nick Lachey hosting. I backed out as soon as I found out he was involved.
Shake was criticised during his time on Love Is Blind and the Reunion show, due to his behaviour towards partner Deepti Vempati, so maybe it's not such a bad thing after all.
We have reached out to reps for Nick Lachey for comment.
You Might Also Like