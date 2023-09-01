Why Love Is Blind's Chelsea Was Not Surprised by the Josh Drama: 'Move On' (Exclusive)

"You can't go into something like that and not expect some drama," Chelsea Griffin says of Josh Demas and Monica Rodriguez's tense reunion on 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'

Netflix Chelsea Griffin from 'Love Is Blind' season 4

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Netflix's season 4 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special.

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Griffin Appiah is never one to shy away from telling it like it is — but that doesn't mean she's willingly entering drama.

The season 4 alum found herself involved in the spat between costars and ex-fiancés Josh Demas and Monica Rodriguez on the new Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, which dropped on Netflix Friday.

Though Chelsea, 31, wasn't directly involved in their heated conversation, Josh later vented to her about their argument, which centered around what Monica had said online about him and their engagement.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the moment, Chelsea says she was not surprised that the drama unfolded between Josh and Monica, but expected the two of them to be a bit more mature about it.

"You can't go into something like that and not expect some drama," she says. "Everybody has feelings and everyone's a human being, and they all had their experience on Love Is Blind. And that's what I wanted to reiterate there."

netflix (2) Josh Demas and Monica Rodriguez from season 4 of 'Love Is Blind'

"My stance was like, 'Well, hold on. We don't need to go there. Yes, it happened, but let's just acknowledge all of your experiences. And Josh, if you're with Jackie and you're happy, let's be that,'" she continues, referring to Josh's current girlfriend, costar Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds. "I just wanted everyone to acknowledge and accept because I feel like that's a beautiful way and the only way to move on."

"I was just there and it was coming to me and I was like, 'OK, well if it's coming to me, I'm going to say how would I feel about it.' Nobody can come up to me and ever think they're not going to get a rational point of view," she adds. "Everybody, go home, be happy. Live their lives."

Chelsea's husband Kwame Appiah also witnessed the drama but opted to stay out of it.

"I saw it out of the corner of my eye. For most of that night, I was talking to Brett [Brown] and Marshall [Glaze]. We were kind of in our own world," recalls Kwame, 33. "I was really just all on the good vibes bandwagon that night. I was not trying to be part of any drama."

"I don't really talk or associate with Josh and Jackie in my regular days, so it's not something that I had to force in that situation," he notes. "I wasn't just going to be like, 'Oh, we're all here. Let's force a conversation.' So when I saw them having their own moment, I just said, 'It wouldn't be right for me to force myself into something that I don't, in our regular day lives, have any impact on.'"

Adam Rose/Netflix Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin at the season 4 'Love Is Blind' live reunion

Fans learned in the the After the Altar special that Josh and Monica got engaged in the pods during season 4 — but it was never shown on camera. Not long after, the two called it quits and Josh went on to pursue Jackie.

But Monica — who was "best friends" with Jackie — later spoke out about their engagement on social media, which caused a rift between her and the new couple. In particular, Jackie accused her of being "messy" and "vindictive" with her approach of going public with the engagement. Josh also accused Monica of being "disrespectful" and a "clout chaser" during their confrontation in After the Altar.

The trio's on-camera argument ended with Jackie walking out and asking to leave the cast gathering early. Josh agreed to go, but first made it clear to costars Chelsea and Marshall that he was angered over Monica's actions.

"This is some bulls---, I'm tired of this drama," he told them inside the restaurant.

Seemingly caught off guard, Chelsea reminded him: "You have Jackie, why does it matter? Let her go on."

"I never said anything online, I never even said anything to her and then she's over here like, clout chasing, for what?" he angrily responded of Monica's actions.

Chelsea then set the record straight: "Don't accuse someone of clout chasing. Be above it and live your life. Take care of your woman, and go live your life. That's all I gotta say to you, man."



Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.



