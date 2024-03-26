Why Lizzo Is The Beauty Industry's Unsung It Girl

It's about d-mn time we give credit where it's due and Lizzo deserves a round of applause for her latest beauty looks. The "Good as Hell" singer has fully stepped up to beauty's front line with the eye-catching beats she's been posting on Instagram lately. From drawn-on mustaches reminiscent of John Waters and Dorian Electra, to fully leaning into the '90s skinny brow trend, Lizzo and her team aren't afraid to play in makeup.

The musician even experiments with her hairstyles, occasionally switching out her long tresses for braids, ponytails and bright-colored wigs. A quick scroll through the singer's social media pages will reveal her as a true beauty chameleon, one who always fully commits to a lewk. From hair and makeup to the stars outfits and accessories, Lizzo is fully claiming her spot on the list of It Girls.

Below, we've rounded up six of Lizzo's latest makeup moments to give the star her due props for fully embracing the fun, unique, and expressive nature of what it means to be a beauty It Girl.

Daring mustache makeup

The number one reason Lizzo should be on the beauty It Girl radar is for her fearlessness in trying unique makeup looks, trends and off-the-wall beauty concepts. This mustache makeup is no different, as the singer has fun balancing her masculine and feminine energy, rounding out this look with an oversized pinstripe blazer, baggy jeans, pointed shoes and a Thom Browne dog-shaped purse.

90's Skinny Brow

Lizzo is the latest celeb to jump on the resurgence of the '90s skinny brow trend. The singer donned razor-thin brows with a flipped-out bob, icy blue eyeshadow and rosy cheeks. The look was rounded out with a very '90s brown overlined lip for a modernized blast from makeup's past.

Colored Mullet

The star is no stranger to standing out for being unapologetically herself, and this bright red mullet is no different. Lizzo went full punk rock glam to complete the spunky mullet look with matching heavily blushed red cheeks and thick, bushy brows. She completed the look with an oversized moto jacket, leather shorts and fishnet stockings.

Grunge Makeup

Pop star or seductress? The singer went full grunge glam to show off the range of makeup looks she can effortlessly nail. This time dark and moody was on the menu, with the musician rocking a smoked-out black and blue eyeshadow look with light glitter flecks on top. The star's bottom lash line was also rimmed with black liner and the look was completed with a nude lip.

Stencil Art

Beauty is about having fun and what's more fun than makeup stencils? Lizzo took another swing at '90s and 2000s glam as she wore neon pink stencil stars between her eyes and on each side of her face. The glam look and the singer's outfit fully leaned into the airbrushed t-shirt era of the early 2000s, but this time the canvas was Lizzo's face.

Colorful lid

The "Truth Hurts" singer never shies away from a brightly colored mosaic eyeshadow look. This bold and bright eye consisted of perfectly blended neon green and blue shadows reminiscent of a tropical or Brazilian vacation. The look was finished with Lizzo's signature rosy cheeks and a nude lip.

For more beauty news, check out our coverage of Fenty Beauty expanding into China.