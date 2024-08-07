Why Liverpool want Martin Zubimendi - and the other targets they have discussed

Why Liverpool want Martin Zubimendi - and the other targets they have discussed

Liverpool are exploring a move for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubumendi as they prioritise finding a holding midfielder, 90min understands.

Zubimendi has a €60m (£51.7m) release clause in his contract and the 25-year-old Spain international has always indicated he's happy at Real Sociedad, turning down a chance to join Arsenal in the past.

Liverpool believe they can change his mind and talks are aided by the fact that new sporting director Richard Hughes has a strong relationship with Zubimendi's agent, Inaki Ibanez.

The appeal of Zubimendi is he is calm and comfortable on the ball under pressure and can act as a deep-lying playmaker.

Liverpool are likely to buy a midfielder from abroad this transfer window as they believe there's better value for money away from the Premier League.

The Reds have taken time to slowly their assess transfer market needs.. After wrapping up a pre-season tour of the USA and with key players returning to training following participation at international tournaments, Arne Slot is now giving input to Hughes about the squad at his disposal.

Liverpool have also remained discrete and taken time to ensure they haven't been blindsided by senior players leaving, instead looking to keep their core group together.

They have discussed Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte, who has a similar asking price to Zubimendi, but they don't feel he has quite the same passing range.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson was also discussed earlier in the window, though sources say that reports claiming a deal was ever nearly complete were wide of the mark. At that point, the Reds were still assessing their in-house options and drawing up plans for the window ahead, but Liverpool are now ready to dip their toes into the market.

Within the Premier League, Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes is appreciated, much like winger Anthony Gordon was, but Liverpool don't see value in making a bid. Now that Guimaraes' release clause has expired and Newcastle believe they are PSR compliant, suitors realise the Brazilian can't be secured cheaply.