Why is Liverpool v Brentford not on TV? Kick-off time and team news for Premier League fixture

Liverpool take on Brentford as Jurgen Klopp’s side bid to maintain their challenge towards the top of the Premier League.

Klopp’s men suffered a setback at Luton in their last league outing, with Luis Diaz’s stoppage time goal only enough to salvage a point at Kenilworth Road.

A defeat to Toulouse in the Europa League continued a mixed recent run that has seen the Anfield club take only eight points from their last five league games.

By contrast, Brentford have hit form, winning each of their last three fixtures after a slow start to the season.

When is Liverpool vs Brentford?

Liverpool vs Brentford is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 12 November at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will not be able to watch the match live, with Sky Sports showing West Ham vs Nottingham Forest instead. Free-to-air, extended highlights will be available to watch on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.40pm on Sunday evening on BBC One and is available via the iPlayer.

The fixture has been moved from a Saturday 3pm kick-off due to the Reds’ involvement in the Europa League on Thursday.

Team news

Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Luton, forcing Jurgen Klopp into a midfield change. Wataru Endo is likely to come in, though Klopp admitted on Friday that he would consider Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfield option. Virgil van Dijk should be available after illness but Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara are among Liverpool’s longer-term absentees.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank took off goalkeeper Mark Flekken last week with an apparent injury, but the Dutchman seems to have recovered sufficiently from a dead leg to start. Aaron Hickey, though, will miss the rest of the year to add to a growing injury list for Frank.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt; Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Wissa.

Odds

Liverpool win 2/5

Draw 4/1

Brentford win 11/2

Prediction

Liverpool secure a narrow victory. Liverpool 2-1 Brentford