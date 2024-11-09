Why is Liverpool v Aston Villa not a 12:30 kick-off on TNT Sports?

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had an acute dislike of the Premier League’s 12:30 kick-off time.

He regularly bemoaned being scheduled in the BT Sport/ TNT Sports broadcast slot, citing recovery, nutrition and sleep as the main reasons behind his stance.

Klopp’s anger was particularly high when the Reds were asked to play at Saturday lunchtime following European fixtures or the international break.

And, as luck would have it, Liverpool’s first game under Arne Slot was a Saturday 12:30 kickoff away at Ipswich Town.

A slow start gave way to a much-improved display after the break with Liverpool grabbing a hard-earned win.