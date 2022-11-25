Why I live in Tottenham: Pasero restaurant founder Genevieve Sparrow on her friendly, community-focused north London area

Emma Magnus
·4 min read
Genevieve Sparrow outside her restaurant, Pasero (Matt Writtle)
Genevieve Sparrow outside her restaurant, Pasero (Matt Writtle)

We moved here when we had our first baby and wanted somewhere to settle down. I’m from Kentish Town, and I wanted to stay in north London but was priced out. Tottenham is relatively affordable and it’s got good transport links and parks, which is a consideration when you have a baby. And it paid off: we love it here and never want to leave.

Eating and drinking

The food and drink scene is smaller than in some of the neighbouring areas, but the restaurants here are great. There are older restaurants from the many different communities that make up the local population, like African, Caribbean, Turkish, Latin American — loads.

You’ll also find newcomers. There are brilliant pizzas and craft beers at our neighbours down at True Craft on West Green Road. There’s Chuku’s on the High Road — they do delicious Nigerian tapas. There’s a really nice vibe.

There’s great sushi at Sushi Heads and Kinome Sushi, both on Philip Lane.

The High Cross pub was once a public toilet (Matt Writtle)
The High Cross pub was once a public toilet (Matt Writtle)

I love The High Cross. It’s an old Victorian public toilet on the High Road that’s been turned into a pub.

The Palm, our other pub, does a great Sunday roast. And if you want cakes, Prestige Patisserie was a semi-finalist on Bake Off: The Professionals.

Where I work out

I do a 5km running loop that goes around Downhills Park, Lordship Rec and through Tower Gardens, this amazing Thirties estate with beautiful art deco houses. Then you go into Tottenham Cemetery, which is beautiful. There are roses, a lake and lots of wildlife.

Lordship Recreation Ground (Matt Writtle)
Lordship Recreation Ground (Matt Writtle)

There are brilliant Soca dance classes run by a woman called Shenika, who has a company called Define Me. She kept me going through lockdown.

To commune with nature

Because we’re near to the edge of London, we can access places like Epping Forest quite quickly. Downhills Park is my closest and favourite. It’s got beautiful old trees and lots of wildlife. Downhills Park Cafe is a brilliant community cafe. It’s where Pasero started — I used to host my supper club there.

Neri Gun, the owner of Downhills Park Cafe where Genevieve hosted her supper club (Matt Writtle)
Neri Gun, the owner of Downhills Park Cafe where Genevieve hosted her supper club (Matt Writtle)

Lordship Rec is across the road and has basketball courts and a BMX track. Tottenham Marshes are nice for walking.

Grocery shopping

There’s nothing you can’t buy here, because there’s a Ugandan shop, an Ethiopian shop, different Caribbean shops. There are Turkish shops with great veg. Expa on Philip Lane has a bakery, butcher and deli counter with olives — it’s got a really good choice.

I buy meat, fish and veg from Farm Direct — they deliver all over London but they’re based on Blackhorse Lane.

There’s also Holcombe Market on the High Road, with Halls Greengrocers who have been there for more than 100 years. On Green Lanes, I love Harringay Local Store for cheese and special things — although now Pasero also has a deli.

For a culture fix

In terms of theatre, the Bernie Grant Centre is the main place. It sometimes has National Theatre Live screenings.

The Bernie Grants Arts Centre (Matt Writtle)
The Bernie Grants Arts Centre (Matt Writtle)

The All Good Bookshop on Turnpike Lane is a small, independent bookshop. It used to be on a different site, and they got kicked out by the landlords. They crowdfunded for the new space.

Getting around

We’ve got the Victoria and Piccadilly lines, two different Overground services and loads of buses.

Dream street

I think I might already be living on it. Where I live now overlooks Downhills Park. It’s pretty special.

Something you only see in Tottenham

There are cuts of meat, vegetables and food in tins that I’ve never seen elsewhere. There are always sheep heads available — I’ve never bought one.

Halls Greengrocers has existed for more than a century (Matt Writtle)
Halls Greengrocers has existed for more than a century (Matt Writtle)

What’s the catch?

Previously, if I wanted to go for a nice dinner, I had to go somewhere nearby. That’s partly why I opened the restaurant, so no one has to leave Tottenham. I think the positives outweigh any negatives. It’s so friendly; so community-focused. I know all my neighbours.

In three words

Friendly. Independent. Diverse.

Genevieve opened cafe and restaurant Pasero on West Green Road in October.

@pasero.uk

Schools

Harris Primary Academy Philip Lane, The Willow and Noel Park primary schools are all rated outstanding, with a further 16 rated good.

For secondaries, Harris Academy, Gladesmore Community School (both rated outstanding) and Park View School and Woodside High School (both good) are among the top choices.

What it costs

Buying in Tottenham

Average flat price: £340,560

Average house price: £599,160

Renting in Tottenham

Average flat price, pcm: £1,510

Average house price, pcm: £2,230

Source: Hamptons & Land Registry

Latest Stories

  • Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann win speed skating gold, silver in the Netherlands

    Canadian speed skaters won a pair a medals at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Sunday as Connor Howe took the gold in the men's 1,500 metres and Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the women's 3,000. The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol. Fellow Canadians Tyson Langelaar (1:45.82) and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu (1:45.98) finished 18th a

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • NHL best and worst: Matthew Tkachuk getting comfortable in Florida

    Matthew Tkachuk headlines this week's edition of the NHL's best and worst, topped off by a superstar performance against his former team.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Crosby, Buchnevich and Jones named NHL three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby, St. Louis Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich and Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Crosby, 35, led the NHL in points (11) with four goals and seven assists over four games to lift the Penguins to a 3-1 week. The two-time Hart Trophy winner posted a pair of four-point nights with two goals and two assists in a 6-4 win over Minnesota on Nov. 17 and a goal and three helpers in a 5-3 victory over

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves. Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey dur

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Pietrangelo posts three points, Golden Knights notch 5-4 comeback win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • On and off the field, Manitobans playing key roles for Grey Cup weekend in Regina

    Even though Regina is hosting this year's CFL final, people from Manitoba are playing important roles during the Grey Cup festival that will culminate in Sunday's game. Amanda Smart, who is a part of a Vancouver-based production company called PRP, is one of the stage managers for Sunday's pre-game, halftime show and post-game shows. Smart, who now calls Winnipeg home but is originally from The Pas, in northern Manitoba, says her job is all about timing. While she'll have a great view on game da