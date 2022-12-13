Why I live in Shoreditch: fashion designer David Koma on his ‘endlessly inspirational’ London neighbourhood

Designer David Koma in Shoreditch (Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd)

My favourite feature of my building is a beautiful Romeo and Juliet mural painted on the façade. The land it is built on used to house the theatre where Shakespeare spent his formative years, hence the inspiration for the artwork.

I find the neighbourhood endlessly inspirational. It is on the border of the City and east London and is a true mix of residents.

It is great for people-watching, too; you see suited finance workers, Lycra-clad cyclists on their daily commute, students dressed to the nines on a night out and trendy east Londoners running daily errands in cosy loungewear. Ever since moving to London I’ve always wanted to live in the area. It has been home for more than a decade now.

Best eating and drinking

For lunch I like On the Bab for its spicy pork rice dish or Keu for a Vietnamese banh mi baguette. Both are on Old Street. For dinner, Oklava on Luke Street serves delicious roasted cauliflower and a great pomegranate Martini. SomSaa in Spitalfields is the place for deep-fried seabass, or I head to Dishoom on Boundary Street for plain naan, okra fries and masala prawns.

To get my coffee fix I go to Beans Love Greens on Calvert Avenue for dry cappuccino alongside one of their delicious, freshly squeezed juices and healthy salads. You can browse and purchase works by local artists there, too. Vegan Pret is the closest coffee shop to my office so I grab at least one cup there daily. If I am hanging out I head to Shoreditch House for drinks and chats by the pool or a game of ping pong.

Beans Love Greens on Calvert Avenue for coffee, juices and salads — plus shoppable work by local artists (Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd)

Where I work out

Paragon Gym on Boundary Street is the place for kickboxing. It has the best atmosphere and family-style classes.

For a culture fix

Rich Mix Cinema shows the latest releases alongside an independent film selection. Or I would suggest checking out Brick Lane for vintage shopping.

To commune with nature

Mark Street Gardens is a great spot to connect with nature on a hectic day or take a Zoom call in the sun. Go to Columbia Road Flower Market for a Sunday stroll and all your plant needs.

Grocery shopping

Leila’s Shop on Calvert Avenue is the place for groceries. They have the most delicious damson plum jam and a great selection of seasonal produce.

Getting around

Shoreditch is the best area for walking, everything is nearby.

Dream street

The streets surrounding Mark Street Gardens would be my favourites to live in. Most of the buildings are used as office spaces so on the weekend it is very calm, yet you are one step away from busy Shoreditch.

Rich Mix Cinema shows the latest releases alongside an independent film selection (Alamy Stock Photo)

Something you only see in Shoreditch

I find inspiration in the simple things and my most recent collection started with the iridescent petrol stains on the pavement of the neighbourhood. Shoreditch was such an important part of this season that I decided to stage the show on the streets of the neighbourhood, inviting the fashion world to the graffiti-covered New Inn Broadway.

What’s the catch?

Friday and Saturday nights get very busy as the area is flooded with young people looking for a fun east London night out. I do not join in, staying away from the busiest streets.

In three words

Diverse. Laid-back. Quirky.

Schools

Shoreditch has several primary schools nearby rated outstanding, including Hugh Myddelton Primary School, Shoreditch Park Primary School and Virginia Primary School. Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School has been rated outstanding by Ofsted, as has Morpeth School.

Buying in Shoreditch

Average flat price: £737,706

Average property price (including houses): £848,780

Renting in Shoreditch

Average flat price, pcm: £2,847

Average house price, pcm: £4,580

Source: Hamptons & Land Registry