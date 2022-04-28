Why I live in Clerkenwell: Aligheri founder Rosh Mahtani on her ‘secret’, central London neighbourhood
I live in a Georgian townhouse tucked into a little square in Clerkenwell. I love that not too many people know about the neighbourhood, it feels like a little secret. It is as central as it is tranquil.
The square I’m in is really green and I can hear birds chirping in the morning yet I’m in the centre of London. I can walk to the Alighieri’s Hatton Garden studio in 10 minutes, and get both east and west very easily. I’ve lived here for almost two years now.
Best places to eat and drink
I love Terroni’s Italian deli on Clerkenwell Road. It’s my go-to after work for the best pasta. Catalyst on Gray’s Inn Road is also a great cafe for shakshuka eggs in the morning and natural wines in the evening. The Pig and Butcher on Liverpool Road is one of my favourite spots for Sunday Roast. Last but not least, there’s Noble Rot Lamb’s Conduit as a special treat for champagne and oysters.
Where I work out
I go to Frame on York Way for pilates, barre and boxing. Running between home and the studio and walking between our suppliers on a daily basis is also a natural workout.
For a culture fix
Sir John Soane’s Museum is an amazing dose of inspiration. I love the collection of sculptures. Of course, the British Museum is a go-to for jewellery inspiration from around the world. I also love going to the weekend market in Camden Passage in Angel. I find the most amazing vintage pieces that always inspire my collections.
To commune with nature
You will find me walking to the Regent’s Canal with a coffee at the weekend. There are so many beautiful green spots along the way and walking along the water with all the houseboats reminds me of all the adventures I’ve been on.
Grocery shopping
The Quality Chop House on Farringdon Road has a great selection of groceries. It’s definitely a special treat.
Getting around
Clerkenwell is great for walking around everywhere. I especially love walking down Greville Street and looking at all the amazing antique jewellery in the windows.
Dream street
Lloyd Square is a little private square that looks like a dream. The terraced houses are full of history and the flowers cascading out of the square feel like a scene from times gone by.
Something you only see in Clerkenwell
The people who’ve lived here for decades with so many stories to tell.
What’s the catch?
There really isn’t one!
In three words
London’s best secret.
What it costs to live in Clerkenwell
Buying
Average flat price: £779,535
Average house price: £1,971,327
Renting
Average flat: £2,551 pcm
Average house: £4,586 pcm
Source: Rightmove
Schools
There are several primary schools in Clerkenwell rated outstanding or good, including Hugh Myddelton Primary School and Moreland Primary School. For secondary education, St Mary Magdalene Academy is rated good. The Urdang Academy for performing arts is deemed outstanding.
The City of London School and City of London School for Girls are independent schools near the area.