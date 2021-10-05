Why I live in Clapham: Tales of the City author Armistead Maupin’s guide to his south-west London area

(PR Handout)

Chris and I both love London and we wanted a new adventure. Chris lived here for a year in the early Nineties and I have a multitude of cousins here so it was not a scary proposition.

We chose Clapham because Chris read somewhere that it was kinda gay — which it kinda is — but not too much, and we wanted greenery a place to walk our labradoodle. We live in a 1914 terraced house with stained glass windows, it thrills me on every level.

Best eating and drinking

We discovered a little restaurant immediately across from Clapham Common Tube station called Metro Garden. The charm of it is the garden in back. The proprietress told me that she modelled the design of the place on Barbary Lane from my novels, she said she was trying to be Mrs Madrigal. It’s really lovely, it’s a secret garden with banquettes and cushions and very good food.

We like the Belle Vue, it’s a dog-friendly pub with a really nice atmosphere and lots of homages to Graham Greene who lived in the neighbourhood at one time. The Terrace by Megan’s is in the middle of Clapham Common and very charming. We’re looking forward to dining at Osteria Toscana on Abbeville Road, we haven’t eaten there yet but I hear it’s great.

Where I work out

The only training going on around here is upstairs where my husband’s yoga practice is conducted online at christopherturner.com. He’ll come down sometimes and put on one of his tapes for me so I can do chair yoga in my room.

For a culture fix

We’ve had a couple of wonderful evenings at The Two Brewers which is a drag club, a rather historic one. We’ve been to several movies at the Picturehouse which I love because they have good food and arthouse fare.

To commune with nature

We take the dog to the Common. It’s really beautiful in certain areas but it’s really accessible too. Clapham doesn’t have the monopoly on green space in London though.

Did we socialise there in lockdown? If you have a gay man saying he trudges around the park to meet people it’ll sound a little weird, although it’s a good place for that I’ve heard.

Grocery shopping

We had to learn the supermarkets when we moved to London, I heard Maggie Smith talking about the Waitrose in Storrington near where she lives on Graham Norton and that formed an impression so we go there or Marks & Spencer. The Nightingale Patisserie has really yummy desserts, when we have guests we’ll often go up there and pick something up.

Getting around

I’m a great believer in a black cab which is terribly expensive. Chris makes me take public transport every chance he gets. We’re only eight minutes’ walk from the Tube so often when we go into the West End or something he makes me take the Northern line out and I’ll make him take a cab back.

Dream street

Thurleigh Road near us has some beautiful big houses that I ogle on the way to the best NHS service in the city – Thurleigh Road Practice. The nurse that I go to has paid more attention to me than any doctor I’ve ever had, we’ve developed quite a friendship.

Something you only see in Clapham

We were told when we arrived that it was referred to as Nappy Valley, it’s crawling with children and I love that. There’s nothing more thrilling than hearing a little British child on a scooter calling out “Mummy, Mummy” right outside the bedroom window in the morning. It’s lovely.

What’s the downside?

We’re still in love with it, the honeymoon ain’t over yet. They have this big concert out on the Common every summer and you can hear it for miles but fortunately it only lasts about three days.

In three words

Cosy, close [to town], green

Armistead Maupin will be in conversation with Russell Tovey at Queen Elizabeth Hall on Wednesday, October 6, and with Graham Norton at the Brighton Dome on Tuesday, October 12. For more details and to book tickets visit armisteadmaupin.com

Schools in Clapham

Clapham Manor Primary, St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary, Macaulay Church of England Primary are all state options rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Secondary schools include Lansdowne School, Lambeth Academy, and Ark Bolingbroke Academy.

