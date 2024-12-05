Why are Lions' RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery nicknamed Sonic and Knuckles?

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

A backfield posting video game-like stats deserves a video game-inspired nickname.

That's exactly what has happened for the Detroit Lions backfield, as Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have dominated all season long. Every great duo needs a nickname, something that was sorely lacking before.

Unfortunately for Gibbs and Montgomery, the last name combination sounds like a law firm and is right up there with "Jahmyr and David," in getting left on the cutting room floor.

These running backs are no Batman and Robin, Buzz and Woody or Bonnie and Clyde. They needed something better.

So just like mac can't go anywhere without cheese and bed can't go without breakfast, Sonic needs Knuckles, just as much as Knuckles needs Sonic. Thus, taking some inspiration from the 1990s classic video game, a new nickname was born.

Here's the reasoning behind the nickname for the Lions' running back duo.

Why are Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery nicknamed Sonic and Knuckles?

While nicknames can often be ironic in the sense that a smaller person might be called "biggie" the same way that a bigger person is often called "tiny," the duo's nickname, which is inspired by 1990s video game characters, should be taken literally.

The 22-year-old Gibbs is known for being a speedster, which is the reason he's now also known as, "Sonic," while the 27-year-old Montgomery brings a physical style, making him worthy of being known as, "Knuckles."

"Sonic and Knuckles," the nickname, was born in October in what has become a fun sideshow to a magical Lions season. Gibbs and Montgomery have a noticeable bond on and off the field, as one it typically not seen without the other. Both of them arrived in the Motor City ahead of the 2023 season, with Gibbs being draft and Montgomery signing via free agency.

The 1-2 combo sounds like a vicious fighter in the ring, nicknames assigned to a pair of actors in a buddy-cop movie or the album name for the best running back duo in the league. It's a major improvement from the "Peanut Butter and Jelly" nickname assigned to Gibbs and Montgomery last season, something that never truly stuck.

It's unclear who exactly gave the duo the new moniker, with both players saying they aren't sure where it originated, adding that they noticed the heightened online attention surrounding it.

"Sonic and Knuckles" have embraced it ever since, arriving to the Lions Thanksgiving game alongside the characters and wore cleats inspired by them during their win over the Bears.

Try and keep up! pic.twitter.com/6gTLWK1PNS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 28, 2024

The pair were also included in a CBS promo for the game, featuring Lions' running backs and assistant head coach, Scottie Montgomery.

Having Sonic and Knuckles on your team isn’t all it’s cracked up to be 😆 pic.twitter.com/Vz2lVvUPNJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2024

In the days of using initials and shortened names for nicknames, "Sonic and Knuckles" is a welcome addition. Now the rest of the league needs to catch up.

Jahmyr Gibbs 40 time

Gibbs ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2023. He was tied for seventh-best, but ranked second amongst running backs, slotting in behind De'Von Achane, who ran a 4.32.

Former Titans' running back Chris Johnson still holds the best 40-yard time for a running back, turning in a blazing 4.24 in 2008. Regardless, Gibbs still possesses game-breaking speed, living up to the Sonic nickname.

Jahmyr Gibbs stats

It's been a great sophomore season for Gibbs. In just 12 games, the Lions' running back is on pace to shatter his rookie year numbers. Gibbs has carried the ball 163 times for 973 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He's added 28 catches on 36 targets, totaling 282 yards and a touchdown.

David Montgomery bench press

While Montgomery has a reputation for his strength, the running back doesn't necessarily have the pure strength many think of. He mustered up 15 bench press reps at the 2019 NFL Combine, ranking outside the top-20 amongst running backs.

However, the 5-11 running back weighs in at 230 pounds and has a big frame that's hard to tackle. Coupled with a physical running style, Montgomery has demonstrated time and time again why he's a good fit for being cast as Knuckles in this nicknamed duo.

David Montgomery stats

Coming off a career year in his fifth season, Montgomery is once again delivering in his sixth NFL campaign. He's total 720 rushing yards on 166 carries, scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground while adding 27 receptions on 29 targets for 277 yards through the air. He appears poised to set another career-high in touchdowns this season with just five games to go, surpassing the 13 he scored in 2023.

