Why I Lie About Being Disabled

Kara Garbe Balcerzak
·2 min read
The author enjoying her favorite activity in 2014, one year before her accident.
Almost as soon as I stopped working, I began lying about it.

It started a few days after my last day of work, back in December of 2017. My husband, Eric, and I were at our apartment building’s holiday party, sitting on retro furniture in the glass-walled lobby and nibbling finger food. Another couple approached us.

“What do you do?” the woman asked me.

I hesitated. I looked at Eric.

I thought, I’m disabled.

I said, “I’m between jobs.”

“Oh, funemployment!” she said. “I’ve done that. A break can be really nice.”

I smiled and tried to pretend that, yes, I was having a lovely staycation while scrolling through indeed.com and attending networking happy hours, or whatever people did who lost their jobs but had hope of finding another one. Hope I didn’t have.

It had been more than two years since I’d been biking home from work through downtown Minneapolis and someone had opened a car door into the bike line, sending me flying like Superman (but without his superpowers) 10 feet through the air to land helmet-first on the asphalt. It had caused a concussion that never healed, leading to chronic migraines, exhaustion, and difficulty concentrating.

After that, I worked part-time at my full-time job administering government grants to build volunteer programs and fight poverty. I could manage only 20 hours a week, and even that was possible only because of long stretches I’d taken off work entirely — once for five weeks, and then later, through the Family Medical Leave Act, for three months.

Both times I’d hoped I would return to work healed. But I didn’t. I squinted at the computer screen through intense head and eye pain, having trouble concentrating on the grant reports and pages of government regulations I was required to make sense of. After four hours of work, I’d go home and take a three-hour nap.

Continuing to work in the career I loved wasn’t sustainable.

Eventually, doctors labeled me permanently disabled, and my...

