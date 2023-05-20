Why leaving London to upsize your property no longer makes financial sense

Lucy and Oli Lucraft upsized to a three-bedroom townhouse in Brighton in 2017 after selling their one-bedroom flat in London - Christopher Pledger

London has many urban myths, from rats the size of cats haunting its sewers to sightings of Taylor Swift on Hampstead Heath and the impossibility of buying a pint for less than a fiver.

Amongst homeowners a particularly persistent legend is that if they were to sell up and move out of the city it would be possible to exchange even the most modest apartment for a really decent family house in a wide range of smart provincial cities.

And this might have been true a couple of decades back.

But, according to exclusive research by JLL, Londoners’ buying power has been in sharp decline ever since the Brexit referendum.

On a square foot basis, London’s property remains the most expensive in Britain meaning a sideways property move should stack up, even once buying costs are factored in.

But those buyers who hope to win more space by moving out could be in for a rude shock.

Property prices in the capital have increased by 14pc since 2016. But the price of terraced, semi-detached, and detached homes in “prime” regional cities where London exiles have traditionally flocked to have risen far more.

The price of a terrace in Birmingham has gone up by 49pc in the same period, a semi in Bristol now costs 51pc more than it did in 2016, and detached houses in Brighton are up 47pc.

“I think this is a bit of a reality check for Londoners,” said Marcus Dixon, head of UK residential research at JLL and author of the research.

“If you have got a two bedroom flat in London’s Zone 3 you will not be able to buy a family house in Winchester or Oxford without topping up your budget quite a bit.”

‘We upsized at the perfect time’

When Lucy and Oli Lucraft began considering moving out of London, they were thrilled by what their budget would buy them down on the south coast in Brighton and Hove.

“That was in late 2017 and the prices were amazing,” says Lucy.

The couple have two children Anais, now six, and Edie, three, and were keen to bring them up by the sea.

Story continues

Back then they were able to sell their one-bedroom flat in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, for around £470,000, and upsize to a three-bedroom townhouse in the up-and-coming Poet’s Corner neighbourhood for £525,000.

Since moving down to Brighton, Lucy, who runs her own editing and production company, has seen the value of the family house go up and up. It is currently valued at around £700,000. Their old flat, meanwhile, has barely increased in value.

“The people who we bought it from subsequently put it on the market, for not much more than they had paid for it, and they had to take it off because it didn’t sell,” said Lucy.

“If we were trying to do the move now it would be a lot more difficult. We might be able to manage it, but it would be a big stretch.”

The value of Lucy and Oli Lucraft’s house in Brighton has appreciated by a third since 2017 - Christopher Pledger

Lucy and Oli made their move just in time. Dixon blames the capital’s poor market performance since 2016 on two issues: the uncertainty caused by Brexit, and the race for space during the pandemic.

The former deterred overseas buyers from investing in the British capital, he says, and the latter triggered a mass move out of town by Londoners who wanted larger homes and were no longer required in the office five days a week.

As a result of this the average price of a London flat increased by just 7pc between June 2016 and February 2023, from £413,000 to £441,600.

While London’s historically high property prices mean these flats remain – by some distance – the most expensive in the country, Londoners are finding it increasingly difficult to cash in on the premium and upsize.

Because in the same period a typical terraced house in Brighton and Hove has increased in price by 41pc, and now stands at £503,000.

In Cambridge terrace prices have increased by 24pc, to an average of £530,000, in the same period.

Londoners with a house to sell are in a better position to upsize elsewhere – but their choices are not unfettered.

The current average price of a terrace in the capital is £579,000 (up 20pc since 2016) which will not go far in a city like Cambridge.

The university city has been on the up ever since its science parks began attracting blue chip international companies, earning it a global reputation for its “knowledge intensive” sector.

Today Ed Meyer, head of residential sales at Savills in Cambridge, said only very affluent buyers can consider buying a house within walking distance of the city centre.

Around a quarter of his buyers do come out of London, but they tend to be selling three or four bedroom houses priced at between £1m and £1.75m.

A four-bedroom terraced house close to the heart of Cambridge will cost them around £1.4m to £1.75m so, once buying costs have been added into the mix, they will need to find considerable extra equity to make the move.

“London buyers are surprised by two things,” he says. “Firstly, the prices – they often say they had thought they would get more for their money – and, secondly, the speed of the market. There is not enough stock to go round, and the market is very buoyant. If you find a good house the likelihood is that you will have competition.”

And Meyer sees no sign that Cambridge’s market is flagging. “There may be less fervour in the market than there was a year ago, but prices are not coming off as yet,” he said.

Londoners priced out

In some cases, Londoners, who might once have aspired and expected to live in the smartest parts of a regional city, are finding themselves priced out and looking for up and coming options instead.

Easton used to be one of Bristol’s most notorious no-go zones, rife with drugs and gangs during the 1990s and 2000s. But it has been enjoying a long, steady rehabilitation, and is today a hipster haven lauded by Time Out magazine as one of the coolest places in the world, and full of gastropubs and bakeries.

Angie Clifford, managing director of Hunters estate agents in Easton, has seen the area “gently gentrify” over the past few years, and house prices are rising as a result. The average price in the area stands at £3440,000 she said, while one of the area’s four-bedroom Victorian terraces would cost around £450,000.

This is excellent value compared to smarter locations like Bristol’s alpha neighbourhood, genteel Clifton, where the entry price for a similar property is around £700,000 and grand townhouses sell for £1m plus.

“I have definitely seen buyers from London find Clifton too expensive, and look at Easton instead,” says Clifford. “It doesn’t have the same posh reputation, but its transport links are great and it’s got a beautiful community vibe.”

London buyers are also having to make compromises to find a home in Winchester.

This cathedral city was one of the great success stories of the pandemic. Buyers from London and the Home Counties, freed from daily commutes, began recognising its many charms – good schools, a vibrant town centre, and the South Downs on the doorstep.

House prices duly accelerated – terraces, semis, and detached homes have all seen price growth of around a third since 2016.

With its good schools and a vibrant town centre, the cathedral city of Winchester has seen house prices accelerating - Peter Unger/Stone RF

Sophie Richardson, head of sales at Carter Jonas estate agents, said that around 30pc of her buyers are currently exiting Londoners – the exodus triggered by the pandemic has, if anything, sped up a little.

“We are also getting a lot of people from the commuter belt, places like Windsor and Cobham, who are realising they don’t need to be quite so close to London,” she said.

While there are many good reasons to move to Winchester, most of Richardson’s buyers want more space. She estimates that a four-bedroom period house in the town centre would cost anything from £900,000 to £2m, while a four-bedroom detached house in one of its satellite villages would cost from £1.2m.

“Quite a lot of people will come to us saying they want Winchester, but they will end up buying in a nearby town, like Alresford or Romsey, where they are close to Winchester but can get more for their money,” she said.

This kind of compromise is one way of dealing with the situation. But Dixon’s view is that anybody considering a move out of London right might be wise to press pause – for now at least.

“Property is cyclical,” he said. “The question is, do you want to sell in a market which has been quite slow for the past few years and buy in one which is still hot? And the answer to that, I suggest, is no.”